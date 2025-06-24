Justh, of Viral Hit Chor Fame, Releases New Track Unse Jaake Kehdo

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer-songwriter Justh, best known for his viral breakout track Chor, has released a new single titled Unse Jaake Kehdo. The emotionally rich ballad explores themes of love, pain, and redemption, marking a significant moment in the artist’s evolving musical journey.

The track blends a heartfelt melody with raw, introspective lyrics that reflect the complexities of heartbreak and healing. With its minimalist acoustic style and emotionally resonant tone, the song is poised to strike a chord with listeners across all walks of life.

Speaking about the new release, Justh said in a statement, “It’s been over a year and a half since Chor released. After that song connected with so many people, I wanted to dig even deeper and create something that felt true, authentic, and pure.”

He added, “I’ve poured a lot of life, hard work, and soul into Unse Jaake Kehdo, and I believe in the song with all my heart. A lot of super talented people collaborated with me on both the audio and video, and I’m really excited to share it with the world.”

Known for his stripped-down, acoustic-first approach and emotionally candid songwriting, Justh began his artistic career after leaving a corporate job as a Chartered Accountant. His unique style—marked by vulnerability, melodic simplicity, and lyrical sincerity—has helped him emerge as one of India’s most authentic new voices in independent music.

Unse Jaake Kehdo continues Justh’s signature aesthetic while expanding on his narrative-driven style, offering a mellow, contemplative soundscape filled with unspoken emotions and reflective moments.

The track is produced by Aditya Verma and mixed by Vaibhav Ahuja alongside Justh. It marks his latest collaboration with Warner Music India, signaling the next chapter in his honest and unvarnished storytelling journey. (Source: IANS)