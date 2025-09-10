Armaan Malik Aims for Global Stage After Historic Appearance at Apple Keynote

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Singer Armaan Malik, who recently became the first Indian musician to attend Apple’s iconic Keynote event in Cupertino, says his goal is to create music that resonates globally in the spaces “where art and emotion meet.”

Reflecting on his experience at Apple Park, Malik described the event as a lesson in the harmony of creativity and precision. “The whole experience unfolded like a masterclass in how creativity and precision can coexist,” he said. “You could sense the intention in every detail — the pacing, the light, the way ideas were revealed almost like chapters in a story. I walked away thinking about intention, about how the smallest, most invisible choices can completely change the way people feel. That’s what I want my music to be as well — not just heard, but felt in those invisible spaces where art and emotion meet.”

Malik also shared photos on Instagram of his interactions at the event, including moments with Apple CEO Tim Cook and actress Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. Captioning the post, he wrote: “Front row to the future today at @apple’s keynote, I got to witness not just new product launches, but conversations that brought together people from across the world, different industries and walks of life. So inspiring to see how technology continues to connect us all.”

During his visit, Malik also met Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and K-pop star Yunho from the South Korean group ATEEZ, further highlighting his growing international network.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared her own snapshots and videos from Apple Park, including images with Cook and clips of him engaging with attendees at the rainbow stage. She captioned her post simply: “Day 1 with Apple.”

For Malik, the milestone appearance underscores his ambition to bring Indian music to a global stage, bridging cultures through melodies that transcend borders. (Source: IANS)