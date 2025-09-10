Anu Malik on Working With Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Melodies Come Straight From the Heart’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Veteran music composer Anu Malik has reflected on his creative partnership with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, describing the collaboration as one that brings out music “straight from the heart.”

Malik, who dominated Bollywood soundtracks through the 1980s and 1990s, worked closely with Bhatt on films such as Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and the National Award-winning Zakham. Their latest collaboration comes with the newly released album Tu Meri Poori Kahani.

“When you work with Mahesh Bhatt, it is a pleasure in itself. I have worked with Mahesh ji since the beginning,” Malik said. “When you connect with his stories and emotions, the melodies automatically come out of the heart. Mahesh Bhatt is not just a director, but a person who touches your soul and takes you on a different journey.”

The album, with lyrics by Shweta Bothra and vocals by Papon, explores themes of love and longing across six tracks: Tu Meri Poori Kahani, Bhoolane Ki Tumko, Kaun Hai Woh, Ab Jab Ki Tu Nahi Hai, Kuch Toh Hai Woh, and Yeh Ishq Hai. Malik praised Papon’s contribution, calling his voice central to the album’s emotional depth. “Working with him again after so many years is very special for me,” he said. “And in this journey, Papon’s voice has made this song even more magical. His soulful singing gives a new depth to this track.”

The soundtrack is part of the film Tu Meri Poori Kahani Kahani, which promises to deliver a story rich in music and emotion. The video for the title song has been released on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel, with the full album available on major streaming platforms. (Source: IANS)