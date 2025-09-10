Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Karisma Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Big B Spills on Schoolboy Love Notes and a Wild Elephant Chase

MUMBAI– Amitabh Bachchan turned storyteller on Kaun Banega Crorepati, dishing out some cheeky schoolboy secrets and a hair-raising safari memory.

The Bollywood legend lit up when a contestant said she studied at All Saint’s in Nainital. That’s when Bachchan confessed how Sundays at Sherwood Boys’ School were more than just chapel time. “We’d dress sharp for the parade,” he said with a grin, adding that boys would sneak love letters to All Saint’s girls while kneeling in prayer.

But the laughs quickly gave way to gasps when Big B recalled a close call in Africa. On safari, his group got stuck in a traffic jam — caused by an elephant. When one tourist foolishly tried to speed past, the angry beast smashed a car and then charged the convoy.

“All the cars had to reverse for miles while the elephant chased us,” Bachchan said. “Finally, rangers distracted it. We survived.”

From secret love notes to outrunning elephants — trust Big B to keep his audience hooked.

Ram Charan Beams as Cousin Varun Tej Welcomes Baby Boy

HYDERABAD– It’s baby joy in the Konidela clan! Actor Varun Tej and wife Lavanya Tripathi have welcomed their first child, a baby boy — and the family can’t stop gushing.

Proud cousin Ram Charan took to X, writing: “Dear Varun and Lavanya, huge congrats on your precious little one. I’m so happy seeing you both start this amazing chapter. May your baby bring our family immense joy. God bless you 3.”

The new parents announced the birth with a sweet black-and-white hospital photo — Lavanya cradling the newborn while Varun planted a kiss on her forehead — captioned, “Our little man. 10.09.2025.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun’s uncle, also shared a heartfelt note: “Welcome to the world, little one! Congratulations to Varun and Lavanya on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, now proud grandparents.” He even posted a snap cuddling the baby with Varun by his side.

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Tuscany wedding in November 2023 and announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a monochrome baby-shoe teaser. Now, their “most beautiful role” has officially begun.

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Denied ₹1,900 Crore Share in Sunjay Kapur’s Fortune, Source Says

MUMBAI– The bitter war over late tycoon Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore empire has taken another explosive turn.

Priya Sachdev, Kapur’s third wife, previously claimed Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, had already pocketed ₹1,900 crore from the estate. But sources now insist that’s false — the assets remain under Priya’s control in the RK family trust, leaving Karisma’s children with nothing.

The Delhi High Court is digging deeper. Justice Jyoti Singh grilled Priya over why the will — said to be unregistered and mysteriously surfacing seven weeks after Kapur’s death — hasn’t been shared with the kids. She ordered Priya to disclose all of Kapur’s assets as of June 12, 2025.

Suspicion grew after it emerged that Kapur’s mother, Rani, sent more than 15 unanswered emails to Priya begging for clarity. The will, signed just 11 weeks before Sunjay’s sudden passing, allegedly leaves everything to Priya, cutting out his children entirely.

With charges of forgery, secrecy, and a fortune at stake, this family feud is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most scandalous inheritance battles.

Anushka Sen Serves Up Easy, Drool-Worthy Ramen Recipe

MUMBAI– Actress-influencer Anushka Sen isn’t just winning hearts on screen — she’s cooking them too! The 22-year-old star lit up Instagram with a step-by-step video of her favorite veggie ramen, loaded with mushrooms.

“Welcome to Sen Kitchen Diaries, we are back!” she cheered in the voiceover while chopping up red capsicum, carrots, broccoli, and tossing it all with noodles, soy sauce, garlic, and of course, mushrooms. The result? A quick, healthy, and slurp-worthy bowl of comfort.

Fans flooded her comments, drooling over the dish — just like they did when she recently shared her avocado toast recipe. With nearly 40 million followers and a brand-new Mumbai apartment, Sen knows how to keep her audience hungry for more.

From child star in Baalveer to freedom fighter in Jhansi Ki Rani, Anushka’s added “chef” to her résumé — and her fans are eating it up.

Why Is Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra Making Faces?

MUMBAI– Parineeti Chopra is having fun with her pregnancy glow! The actress, who’s expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha, shared a goofy Instagram video

where she winked, pouted, and played with her hair — all while Emily Watts’s “La Vie en rose” played in the background.

“Phir se bina matlab ke faces,” she laughed in the caption. A follow-up snap showed the glowing mom-to-be flashing a big smile with the cheeky note, “Blow dry ki zaroorat.”

The 36-year-old star has been giving fans a peek into her pregnancy journey, from “random tidbits” of August to the adorable “1+1=3” cake reveal announcing her baby news last month.

Reports suggest the couple’s little one could arrive by year’s end or early next year. Until then, Parineeti is keeping things lighthearted — goofy faces and all — as she preps for her comeback in a Netflix series alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin and Jennifer Winget.

Abhishek Bachchan Joins Aishwarya Rai in Court Fight Over Personality Rights

MUMBAI– Abhishek Bachchan isn’t taking any chances with his image. Days after wife Aishwarya Rai moved the Delhi High Court, the actor has now filed his own plea to protect

his personality rights from digital misuse.

The 49-year-old star wants websites and online platforms barred from using his photos, likeness, or AI-manipulated videos — especially explicit ones — without consent. His legal team named a site called Bollywood Tee Shop for selling merch with his face and demanded takedowns across Google and YouTube.

“Such orders are the need of the hour,” his lawyer said, noting that Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Aishwarya Rai have all recently secured similar protections.

With AI deepfakes and shady sites on the rise, the Bachchans are drawing a firm legal line: their names, faces, and personas aren’t for free use.

Priyanka Chopra Cheers Lily James’ New Film ‘Swiped’

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas is hyped for Lily James’ latest project, Swiped. The actress shared the trailer on Instagram, congratulating James and writing, “So looking forward to this incredible story.”

The film — which just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival — tells the real-life story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the Bumble founder who became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire. James stars as Wolfe Herd, with Dan Stevens and Myha’la rounding out the cast. Swiped hits Hulu on September 19.

While PeeCee is busy cheering for Hollywood, her own plate is stacked. She’ll next team up with Mahesh Babu in the big-budget action epic SSMB29, slated for 2027. She’s also set for Krrish 4 — Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut — and will channel her inner pirate in The Bluff, a swashbuckler alongside Karl Urban.

Priyanka may be globe-trotting, but she still makes time to hype up her friends — superstar style. (Source: IANS)