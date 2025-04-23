Pahalgam Terror Attack: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Cuts Short US-Peru Visit to Return Home

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cut short her official visit to the United States and Peru and will return to India immediately, the Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday.

Sitharaman, who embarked on her visit on April 20 to promote India’s economic agenda and advance discussions on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the U.S., decided to curtail her schedule following the tragic incident that claimed at least 16 lives and left several others injured.

“Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the USA-Peru,” the Ministry of Finance posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“She is taking the earliest available flight back to India to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time,” the ministry added.

The Finance Minister also expressed her grief and condemnation in a personal post on X:

“Heart-breaking news from Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. No words can express the grief. I condemn this terrorist act.”

“Condolences to all the affected families and friends of the deceased. Sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” she wrote, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm stance on the matter:

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and will only grow stronger.”

The brutal attack unfolded Tuesday afternoon in the serene Baisaran Valley, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam. According to reports, heavily armed terrorists emerged from dense forest cover and opened indiscriminate fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists and locals.

Initial intelligence suggests that The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based terror group and offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, orchestrated the assault. In response, security agencies have intensified operations across Jammu and Kashmir, placing the region on high alert and bolstering troop deployments in vulnerable areas.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely as investigations and counter-terror operations are underway. (Source: IANS)