A.R. Rahman Shares His Favorite Songs, Composers, and Why He Loves Marvel Movies

MUMBAI– Legendary composer A.R. Rahman, whose music has captivated audiences worldwide for more than three decades, recently opened up about his own favorites — from the songs he enjoys listening to, to the composers who inspire him.

In an exclusive conversation, Rahman revealed that he still finds joy in listening to the soundtrack of Roja (1992), the Tamil drama starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo that first brought him into the spotlight.

When asked which composers he admires most, Rahman offered a list that blended classic greats with modern innovators. “Definitely Naushad saab, S.D. Burman, Salil Chowdhury, R.D. Burman, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Amit Trivedi, and Pratik, who’s an independent composer and singer,” Rahman said. “There are so many other beautiful young artists coming in, and every day they’re getting better and better. I want to wish them all the very best.”

The Oscar-winning musician also revealed his fondness for Marvel films, describing how he and his team often go to theaters together to enjoy the experience like regular fans. “Sometimes we all go for Marvel movies — 20 or 30 people in the theater — and we sit at the back, enjoy popcorn, my whole team goes. Every two or three months, we do that,” Rahman said.

Though he doesn’t have a favorite Marvel character, Rahman admitted that his keen ear always gravitates toward the sound. “It’s inevitable that you notice everything, creative mind — you notice what they are doing, how the song is panned, what the scores are like. Is it innovative? Could it be better? You start criticizing, like how people criticize my work.”

Rahman said those outings are not just about entertainment, but also about observing music and sound design with the same sharpness he applies to his own compositions. (Source: IANS)