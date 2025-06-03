Akhil Sachdeva Reflects on Working with Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Amid Cross-Border Tensions

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Indian playback singer Akhil Sachdeva recently opened up about his latest track “Tu Chaand Hai” and his experience collaborating with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane for the music video, offering a thoughtful perspective on art, patriotism, and creative collaboration in a politically sensitive landscape.

In an interview with IANS, Akhil recalled his initial hesitation when he first heard the song. “It didn’t strike me as something I should do,” he admitted, citing a packed schedule filled with travel and performances. The song had been sent to him by the label, which was eager to have him lend his voice to it. But it wasn’t until persistent follow-ups—and a nudge from his wife—that he gave it a second chance.

“She said, ‘This is a beautiful song, you can’t say no.’ And she was right—it needed a voice like mine,” he said. That encouragement led Akhil to revisit the track and eventually record what has become one of his most personal releases.

Adding depth to the project was the casting of Mawra Hocane in the video. Akhil revealed that he already had a connection to the Pakistani star through her brother-in-law, singer Farhan Saeed, who has been a close friend of his for nearly a decade. The two had previously met at a concert abroad, making the shoot in Dubai feel effortless and friendly.

“When I learned Mawra had been cast, it all came together naturally,” Akhil said. “We already shared a level of comfort. She’s a well-known actress, and our past meeting made the experience smooth and enjoyable.”

However, the collaboration arrived at a time of heightened sensitivities around cross-border artistic exchanges. With ongoing restrictions on Pakistani artists working in the Indian entertainment industry, Akhil addressed the situation with clarity and care.

“I’ve always believed that music knows no boundaries,” he said. “But at the same time, the nation must come first. We handled this collaboration with love, even though there was some backlash. The video features a Pakistani actress, yes—but the song, its voice, and its heart are entirely Indian.”

Despite the challenges, Akhil expressed confidence that audiences would embrace “Tu Chaand Hai” for its emotional resonance, regardless of the political backdrop. “I truly believe people will appreciate the song for what it is. And no matter what, we always stand with the nation,” he said.

“Tu Chaand Hai” was officially released on April 4, 2025. (Source: IANS)