‘Saiyaara’ Title Track Launches Two New Kashmiri Singers in Bollywood

Mumbai– The much-anticipated title track of the upcoming film Saiyaara was unveiled on Tuesday, marking the Bollywood debut of two promising musical talents from Kashmir — Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

Directed by Mohit Suri, known for crafting some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved musical hits like Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Awarapan, and the chart-topping Aashiqui 2, Saiyaara has been in the making for years — especially when it comes to its music.

Speaking about the album, Suri shared that curating the soundtrack was a deeply personal and time-intensive endeavor. “Only a few close friends know this about me, but I love discovering new composers and singers. I collect songs and melodies like others collect books,” he said. “The album for Saiyaara is a labor of love, carefully built over five years.”

Suri emphasized his goal of creating a fresh and emotionally rich musical experience for the film. “I wanted a completely original and heartfelt romantic album, especially since this is a debut film. Each track on the Saiyaara album holds a special place in my heart. We’re beginning our campaign with the title track, and it’s full of love, longing, and soul. I fell in love with it instantly.”

The release of the title song also introduces Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami to the Hindi film industry. “These two incredibly talented composers and singers from Kashmir are making their Bollywood debut with this track,” Suri noted. “The song was composed by the brilliant Tanishk Bagchi, and I’m grateful to him for introducing me to Faheem and Arslan. The poignant lyrics are penned by the masterful Irshad Kamil.”

Saiyaara will also mark the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, who stars alongside Aneet Padda—known for her breakout performance in the acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry.

“We’ve assembled an exceptional lineup of talent for this song,” said Suri. “I truly hope it gives listeners a romantic melody they’ll cherish for years to come.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025. (Source: IANS)