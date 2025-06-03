OpenAI Expands ‘AI for Impact’ Programme in India to Support Social Innovation

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, announced the expansion of its global ‘AI for Impact Accelerator Programme’ in India on Tuesday, marking a significant step in its ongoing effort to use artificial intelligence to address real-world social challenges.

As part of the initiative’s next phase, 11 Indian nonprofit organizations will receive API credits valued at a total of $150,000. These credits serve as prepaid access to OpenAI’s tools, allowing organizations to use the company’s technology without relying on traditional monthly billing systems.

The programme, now under the umbrella of the broader ‘OpenAI Academy’, focuses on making AI more accessible and solution-oriented. Over the past year, nonprofits in India participating in the accelerator have developed AI-powered tools to address pressing issues in healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity—delivering tangible impact in underserved communities.

The initiative is being carried out in partnership with The Agency Fund, Tech4Dev, and Turn.io. Participating organizations benefit from technical mentorship, a collaborative learning environment, and early access to OpenAI’s evolving technologies.

OpenAI also hosted a hands-on workshop in India to help grantees understand and harness the capabilities of its latest AI models, aimed at designing scalable, impactful solutions. This aligns with the Indian government’s ‘India AI Mission’, which seeks to democratize AI access and build technology tailored to India’s unique social and economic context.

“The Indian cohort stands out for their thoughtful and impactful application of AI,” said Pragya Misra, Policy and Partnerships Lead at OpenAI India. “These organizations exemplify how advanced technologies can be used creatively and empathetically to solve critical problems.”

As part of its long-term vision, OpenAI plans to bring more organizations into the programme later this year. The expansion reflects a shift in the company’s approach—from simply providing access to AI tools, to supporting real-world, human-centered innovation on the ground. (Source: IANS)