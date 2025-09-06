‘AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ Trailer Unveils a Powerful Journey from Simplicity to Spiritual Strength

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The trailer of the upcoming film AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi has been unveiled, offering audiences a compelling glimpse into the extraordinary transformation of a young man—from humble origins in the hills of Uttarakhand to a life of deep spiritual purpose and public service.

Inspired by Shantanu Gupta’s bestselling biography The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, the film is set for release on September 19 and features a powerful ensemble cast including Anantvijay Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Ajay Mengi.

The trailer opens with sweeping visuals of Garhwal, capturing the simplicity of Ajay’s early life—his family, friendships, and the innocence of youth. But as he chooses the path of sanyas, his world transforms dramatically.

Set against the backdrop of a region plagued by crime and political muscle, Ajay’s quest for inner peace soon collides with external chaos. The film traces his evolution from a solitary seeker of truth to a bold reformer challenging entrenched power structures. Rituals give way to revolution, and reflection leads to leadership.

Visually rich and emotionally stirring, the trailer highlights both the raw unrest of the land and the profound inner struggle of Ajay Anand—a character inspired by real events. It hints at a story that is equal parts spiritual odyssey and political awakening.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, AJEY is penned by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey, with evocative music composed by Meet Bros. The film’s cinematography is by Vishnu Rao, production design by Udai Prakash Singh, and associate production by Suuraj Sinngh (B-Live Productions) and Itihasa Academy.

Speaking about the film, director Ravindra Gautam said,

“AJEY is a story of transformation, resilience, and vision. It captures the journey of a simple young man from the serene hills of Uttarakhand to a life dedicated to service, sacrifice, and leadership.”

Producer Ritu Mengi added,

“The film explores conviction, courage, and character. It offers a rare look into both the public and private dimensions of a man shaped by faith and driven by purpose.”

AJEY draws its inspiration from The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, a 2017 biography of Yogi Adityanath, the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, authored by political analyst and writer Shantanu Gupta. (Source: IANS)