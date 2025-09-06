Kajol Reveals Her Secret to Portraying Complex Characters with Ease

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of her acclaimed streaming series The Trial, has opened up about the secret behind her consistent, pitch-perfect performances throughout a career spanning over three decades.

Having portrayed a wide range of emotionally and psychologically challenging roles, Kajol attributes her success not just to personal craft, but also to the people she works with. In The Trial, she reprises her role as Noyonika Sengupta—a woman navigating the murky waters of law, love, and betrayal.

Speaking with IANS during the promotional tour for The Trial Season 2, Kajol shared,

“I think the trick is getting a good director on board—which I definitely had—and working with great co-stars, which I also had in this show. Most importantly, it’s about understanding the character’s arc. A person is never just good, bad, or grey. We are all a mix of all three.”

Elaborating on her approach to playing Noyonika, she said, “Whenever I’m doing a scene, I try to keep all those facets in mind—the flaws, the strengths, the contradictions. That’s what makes the character real and relatable.”

The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed U.S. series The Good Wife, originally produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma. Season 2 promises to dive deeper into Noyonika’s journey, delivering a compelling mix of courtroom drama, emotional complexity, and personal evolution.

The Trial Season 2 premieres on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025. (Source: IANS)