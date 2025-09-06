New Theatre Group ‘Hub of Myths’ Debuts with Ramleela – Reimagined on October 11 in Newton, MA

- Advertisement -

WESTON, MA – A brand-new cultural initiative is making its mark in Massachusetts’ vibrant arts scene. Hub of Myths, a newly-formed theatre group based in Weston, is set to debut with its very first production, Ramleela – Reimagined, on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Newton, MA.

This inaugural performance will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Charles E. Brown Middle School, located at 125 Meadowbrook Rd, Newton, MA 02459.

Drawing inspiration from the timeless Indian epic Ramayana, Ramleela – Reimagined brings to life key episodes from the story of Lord Rama—including his exile, Sita’s abduction, and the climactic battle with Ravana. The production promises a vibrant fusion of music, dance, drama, and costumes, aiming to both honor tradition and offer a fresh, engaging interpretation for contemporary audiences.

The play is directed by Swati Agiwal and produced by Navjot Singh, Anita Varma, and Bhanu Srinivasan.

Adding to the excitement of the premiere, the evening will open with a special live performance by acclaimed vocalist Anuradha Palakurthi and her distinguished musical ensemble—setting a celebratory tone for the group’s theatrical journey ahead.

“Born from a deep love for legendary tales, Hub of Myths emerged in Weston, Massachusetts. United by passion and creativity, we set out to craft productions that both entertain and enlighten, bridging past and present through the magic of theatre,” the group states on its official website.

With a mission to ignite curiosity, celebrate cultural heritage, and build bridges through art, Hub of Myths aims to create transformative theatrical experiences that connect diverse communities through the universal language of storytelling.

Tickets and information to support the production are available at: https://hubofmyths.com/tickets.html

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Ramleela – Reimagined by Hub of Myths

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Where: Charles E. Brown Middle School, 125 Meadowbrook Rd, Newton, MA 02459

Tickets: hubofmyths.com/tickets.html

For media inquiries or more information, visit hubofmyths.com