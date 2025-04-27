Five-Member Mastane Team Triumphs at Boston’s NRI Live Antakshari Competition as Nearly 500 Attend

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA – The spirited Mastane Team, featuring Supreet Kohli, Sharanya Verma, Tej Singh, Aishwarya Chanduka, and Niharika Saini, emerged as the champions of the highly anticipated NRI Live Antakshari competition, held last Friday at the Collins Center for the Performing Arts at Andover High School in Andover, MA.

The event, titled NRI Antakshari Ka Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor, drew an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 500 attendees, all gathered to enjoy a night of music, memories, and friendly competition. The evening was presented by Ruchi Misra of Ruchi Realty and hosted by Praveen Misra, Ruchi Misra, Prashanth Palakurthi, and Anuradha Palakurthi.

“Sixteen teams participated in the three-hour musical extravaganza,” said Praveen Misra. “It was incredibly entertaining—everyone had a wonderful time, and Annu Kapoor brought his signature charm and energy to the stage.”

Annu Kapoor, a celebrated figure in Indian entertainment, headlined the event as the host. Known for his versatile talents as an actor, singer, anchor, producer, and director, Kapoor has captivated audiences for over four decades. A graduate of the National School of Drama, he made his cinematic debut in Shyam Benegal’s Mandi in 1983 and has since earned critical acclaim for roles in more than 30 films and numerous television appearances.

Kapoor rose to national fame in the early ’90s as the iconic host of Antakshari, the pioneering musical reality show that aired on Zee TV for 12 successful years. His encyclopedic knowledge of Hindi film music and magnetic on-screen presence turned him into a household name, especially beloved by fans of Bollywood’s golden era.

The Boston edition of Antakshari Live captured that same nostalgic magic, bringing generations together through music. The competition featured 64 contestants split into 16 teams, who battled it out over multiple thrilling rounds of the beloved singing game, testing their memory, melody, and timing.

Mastane’s victory was hard-earned, with each member contributing to their dynamic performance and musical acumen. Their blend of teamwork and deep appreciation for Hindi film music ultimately set them apart from a talented field.

As the final notes faded and the winners were celebrated, the audience left buzzing with excitement—many reminiscing about the golden age of Bollywood, others simply grateful for a night that struck all the right chords.