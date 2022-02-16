Adwaita Nayar talks about Nykaa Fashion’s latest launch

New Delhi– Celebrating concepts and themes ranging from retro, Gen-Z, quirky and educational, IYKYK — a chic new accessory label by Nykaa Fashion, sparks an emotion, defined by a free-spirited vibe and nonchalant attitude that also reflects in the designs on offer.

IYKYK boasts of its own unique monogram, carefully designed to combine the letters in a circular form, designed to look both sophisticated and fun at the same time. The monogram embodies the brand’s core philosophy — it incorporates the solid form of the logo but at the same time it is open to interpretation, perfectly mirroring the acronym “If You Know You Know”!

The brand is the latest in Nykaa Fashion’s stable of widely loved consumer brands such as Pipa Bella, Nykd by Nykaa, Gajra Gang, and RSVP. IANSlife caught up with Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion, to get more details.

Read Excerpts:

Q: Nykaa Fashion is probably the only Indian fashion e-commerce site to launch its own labels like IYKYK? What is the idea and merit behind this decision?

A: Nykaa Fashion has been built on the pillars of discovery, convenience and curation, and to that end, all our owned brands aim to fill gaps in the choice available to fashion shoppers. Whether it’s our Indian occasion-wear brand Gajra Gang that offers contemporary silhouettes and separates or NYKD by Nykaa — that offers intimate wear, sleepwear as well as athleisure clothing, consciously focused on size inclusivity, quality and comfort. We have now launched IYKYK — a chic new accessory label that will appeal to those with a sophisticated style sensibility. With each label, we aim to offer unique handwriting for the new-age Indian consumer who is not shy of expressing their personality through their fashion choices.

Q: The accessory label also has vegan options, how important is it to include sustainability in new brand launches?

A: At Nykaa Fashion, being conscious about the choices we make and promote is a continuous, everyday effort. We want to simplify the idea of sustainability for our consumers by decoding myths surrounding ethical fashion and making it more accessible to them, while also aiding the discovery of new and mindful labels on our platform. On these terms, all the IYKYK bags and accessories are made using PU leather as a conscious decision to offer more environment-friendly options to our consumers as they adopt the rules of eco-responsibility on their own terms.

Q: The IPO had a great response, how did you feel?

A: The IPO was a big milestone and it further affirmed that we have something unique and have built the right business. Our focus is to continue building a brand that consumers can turn to for all their lifestyle needs.

Q: What is the target audience for the new brand, marketing innovations and product portfolio?

A: Sophisticated, aspirational and chic, the IYKYK girl possesses a streak of spontaneity, nonchalance and is ‘in with the trends’. She knows what’s trending, but she doesn’t necessarily follow or like every trend. She is the “With-IT” girl who values being privy to trends and styles that stands out.

IYKYK’s product portfolio celebrates free-spiritedness and stylish nonchalance through each design and the bags, and shoes will appeal to anybody wanting to make a fashion-forward statement through their accessories. The distinct designs and neutral shades make these accessories both edgy and timeless. The offering spans from flats, stilettos to bags, which are all completely made from PU leather and available in a range of earthy and neutral palettes. It’s a collection that inspires style and confidence without trying too hard. One can see this reflecting across all the brand’s marketing platforms — from Instagram to our campaign launch to how the product catalog has been shot.

Q: What is your vision for Nykaa Fashion private label?

A: Nykaa Fashion has today become a go-to destination for elevated lifestyle choices and brands for consumers who appreciate and seek a curated offering. Since our launch, we have focused on expanding our assortment of brands across categories, and today we offer curations for women, men, kids, luxe, tech as well as home. Our efforts continue to be in sync with evolving preferences and trends across fashion and lifestyle, to make every customer’s journey more comprehensive and diverse, from discovery to purchase.

Our biggest focus is on making every Nykaa Fashion shopper’s experience more enriching and engaging and we do this by continuously presenting fresh and innovative content through various digital formats. We recently kicked off a series of successful Watch & Buy sessions on Nykaa Fashion keeping with the growing interest in live commerce. Another innovation is the stylist advice made accessible to shoppers through WhatsApp. Curation and tech innovation will continue taking the lead in shaping customer experience on Nykaa Fashion. (IANS)