Bharti Singh Glows in Blue During Second Pregnancy Photoshoot

Mumbai— Comedian Bharti Singh is gearing up to welcome her second child and recently shared a stunning glimpse of her pregnancy through a photoshoot. The star looked radiant in a blue silk gown adorned with large white flowers on a netted overlay, keeping her accessories minimal with just a pair of earrings. She styled her hair with a center part and half-tied look, paired with brown-toned lipstick and soft smoky eyes.

Bharti shared the images on social media, captioning: “2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon… (Baby emoji) Shoot Concept & Styled By PR @dinky_nirh…Shot By @neelamvyasphotography.” In the photos, she gently cradled her baby bump against an elegant backdrop.

The comedian recently opened up about her rising sugar levels during pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, expressing concern despite following a strict healthy diet. “My sugars have rapidly increased, especially the fasting sugars; they usually are never so high. I am definitely going to be scolded by the doctor today,” she said. Bharti explained that she had been eating only millets, avoiding rotis, rice, and other carbs, and was unsure why her levels had spiked.

She also mentioned feeling anxious as her husband, Haarsh Limbachiya, was away in Dubai for work, leaving her feeling “lost” during this phase.

Despite the health concerns, Bharti’s latest photoshoot has fans celebrating her pregnancy glow and fashion choices, marking another joyful chapter in her journey to motherhood. (Source: IANS)