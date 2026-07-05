Earthquake Survivors in Venezuela Praise India’s Humanitarian Medical Mission

Caracas–Survivors of the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela have expressed deep appreciation for the medical assistance being provided by India’s Army Field Hospital under Operation Amistad, as Indian doctors continue to deliver emergency healthcare to thousands affected by the disaster.

Videos shared by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on social media show patients and their families thanking Indian medical personnel for their treatment, compassion, and support during one of the country’s worst natural disasters in recent years.

Among those expressing gratitude was Lizzet Rodriguez, whose son Anthony Aguilarte underwent treatment for a fractured femur at the Indian Army’s Field Hospital.

“My name is Lizzet Rodriguez, the mother of Anthony Aguilarte. I brought him here to the Indian medical team’s field hospital because of a fractured femur, so that he could receive successful treatment from this outstanding team. I would like to thank the Government of India for providing support to the Venezuelan people during this tragedy that we are experiencing. Thank you once again to India and to its wonderful team of doctors and interpreters,” she said.

India launched Operation Amistad after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck Venezuela on June 24, causing widespread devastation across several regions of the country. The disaster has resulted in significant loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, and the displacement of thousands of people.

Another survivor, Yoe Garcia, who sustained multiple fractures during the earthquake, also acknowledged India’s support after receiving surgery at the field hospital.

“I am Yoe Garcia. I come from the earthquake tragedy in La Guaira. Thanks to the Government of India, I underwent surgery on my arm after suffering two fractures and a fracture in my foot. Thanks to the Government of India, well, here I am moving forward,” he said.

The MEA also released photographs showing Indian medical teams treating patients and conducting emergency procedures. Sharing the images, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “Healing hands. Shared humanity. The Army Field Hospital carries forward its humanitarian mission in Venezuela.”

Operating round the clock in Caracas, the Indian Army’s Field Hospital has been providing life-saving surgeries, trauma care, emergency treatment, and comprehensive medical support to earthquake victims.

In a statement, the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said the mission reflects India’s commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

“With unwavering professionalism and compassion, the Indian Army Field Hospital remains a beacon of hope, earning the trust and gratitude of the local community. The mission reflects India’s steadfast commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. In this hour of adversity, India stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela, extending care, compassion and hope,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan authorities continue rescue and relief operations across the affected regions. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Saturday that the death toll had risen to 2,954, while 16,592 people had been injured.

According to official figures, 6,462 people have been rescued, while 16,209 residents remain displaced after losing their homes. The earthquakes damaged 856 buildings and caused the collapse of 190 structures across the states of Aragua, Miranda, La Guaira, Carabobo, Yaracuy, and Falcon.

Authorities have established 80 temporary shelters for displaced residents, while 29,567 rescue personnel, including 3,281 international responders, continue search and recovery operations. Officials also reported that 942 aftershocks have been recorded since the twin earthquakes struck on June 24, complicating ongoing relief efforts.