A South Korean beauty secret: Pink Aloe Vera

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Wished you had bouncy, beautiful, clean skin, that is plumped up with hydration like South Koreans? “Hydration is essential for healthy, bright skin. Our skin is made up of three layers. When the skin’s outer layer lacks moisture, it loses suppleness and appears harsh and aged. Hydrated skin appears more youthful, fresh, and radiant. It appears to be smooth and silky. So, when it comes to skincare, the most vital function to look for in a product is moisture. Pink Aloe Vera, a new Korean Beauty Secret, is the new synonym for Hydration! Pink Aloe Vera is high in moisture, antioxidants, vitamins, and other skin-beneficial elements,” said the spokesperson of Faces Canada.

Green Aloe Vera is extracted and oxidised at controlled temperatures before being freeze-dried. This method turns green Aloe pink and considerably increases its potency by increasing emodin content and antioxidant levels. Aloe-Emodin, found in Aloe Vera, has potent anti-inflammatory qualities, and its concentration in Pink Aloe is substantially higher. It calms the skin and serves as an astringent, leaving it looking revitalised, moisturised, and bouncy.

Best of pink aloe vera:

The gel contains a lot of water, which the skin needs to repair. It’s an effective astringent, moisturizer, humidifier, and cleanser. It softens and soothes the skin, reduces wrinkles, treats acne and skin irritation, and protects the skin from pollution. It is suitable for both oily and dry skin types. It is quickly absorbed by (oily) skin and moisturizes (dry) skin.

It is the latest hydration hero. It is far more effective than Green Aloe Vera at hydrating the skin. It penetrates the skin deeply to nourish the regenerative cells, promoting age-reversal and healthy, radiant, and moisturized skin. It is the go-to component for skin hydration.

Pink Aloe Vera is the holy grail of skin renewal, healing, and hydration. It is best used in skin care products such as moisturisers, serums, toners, day gels, and face cleansers. Pink Aloe Vera in Eye Serums helps to reduce puffiness and small wrinkles beneath the eyes for youthful, nourished skin. When used as a Day Gel, it instantly gives the skin a youthful glow and provides intensive oil-free hydration.

When used in a Face Serum, it begins a wonderful anti-aging journey by increasing skin suppleness. It softly cleanses the skin and provides incredible calming when used in a cleanser, removing it from any irritation produced by the environment or dietary habits. A night gel replenishes the skin’s lost water overnight and makes it appear glassy and supple during the day.

Furthermore, when Pink Aloe Vera is utilized in skincare, the products feel exceptionally lightweight, non-oily, and non-sticky. This hero component allows the user to carry it all day without having to worry about cleaning the face many times, which could result in significant skin hydration loss. It is suitable for all skin types and is an excellent skin care provider. (IANS)