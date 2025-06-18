“A Soulful Masterpiece” — Readers Praise After the Fall by Upendra Mishra as a Must-Read for Our Times

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA— Since its official release at the TiE-Boston Charter Member Social earlier this month, After the Fall: How Owen Lost Everything and Found What Truly Matters by Upendra Mishra has been earning heartfelt praise from early readers, who describe it as “majestic,” “emotionally sincere,” and “a masterclass in healing and self-awareness.”

Available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover, the book tells the story of Owen, a man at the peak of success who loses everything—and must confront who he truly is beneath the façade. What follows is a deeply reflective and spiritual journey that invites readers to explore their own truths.

“Personally, I am very pleased with the response from readers,” said author Upendra Mishra. “It is a story that was born from a deep place inside me, and I believe it will resonate with anyone navigating the complexities of identity, loss, and renewal. In a world driven by ambition and outward success, After the Fall offers readers a powerful meditation on failure, self-forgiveness, and the long path to inner wholeness. It reminds us that sometimes falling is the first step to truly rising.”

Here’s what readers, scholars, physicians, and entrepreneurs are saying:

“After the Fall is a majestic book that, with unflinching honesty and poetic grace, leads the reader on a journey through heartbreak, inner transformation, and the acceptance of a self-grounded place. It gently yet profoundly reminds us what it means to truly flourish in life.”

— Dr. Sanjiv Chopra, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, author of Brotherhood: Dharma, Destiny, and the American Dream with Deepak Chopra

“In a world of noise, After the Fall is a rare act of stillness. The narrative is not only beautifully written, but emotionally sincere—delivering insight and vulnerability in equal measure. A remarkable exploration of love, loss, and the enduring journey back to self.”

— Mukesh Chatter, Co-Founder and CEO, Alsym Energy, Inc.

“After the Fall is a reminder that true change—whether personal or societal—begins within. It’s a deeply moving exploration of compassion, redemption, and the quiet power of self-awareness. For anyone committed to healing the world, this book shows that the first step is learning to heal ourselves.”

— Desh Deshpande, Life Member, MIT Corporation

“I didn’t expect to be so moved. I began reading for the story, but stayed for the soul. After the Fall felt like a mirror—at times comforting, at times confronting—but always honest. It reminded me that healing isn’t about going back to who you were, but becoming who you truly are. This book found me at the right moment, and I know I’ll return to it again and again.”

— Dr. Shipra Dubey, Ph.D., Reader

“After the Fall reminds me of the work done at UW-Madison and MIT studying the brain wave activity of Buddhist monks, with the blessing and encouragement of the Dalai Lama. The monks showed unprecedented levels of gamma brain wave activity, which is associated with happiness and compassion. Some had the highest levels ever recorded. So simply put, the happiest people on earth are, scientifically, the monks who have no possessions.”

— Ian S. Gillespie, President & CEO, Gillespie & Co.

“In the fast-paced world of leadership and bottom lines, we often lose sight of what truly matters—purpose, presence, and personal integrity. After the Fall is a rare and profound reminder that success without self-awareness is hollow. This book offers a masterclass in conscious leadership, not through corporate jargon, but through deeply human storytelling. It’s a must-read for anyone navigating both ambition and authenticity.”

— Kedar Gupta, Author of Carving My Destiny

“After the Fall weaves personal awakening with literary grace, touching readers across generations. Its wisdom stays with you. Thoughtful, reflective, and beautifully written, it deserves a permanent place on the shelves of anyone seeking meaning through story.”

— Uma Hiremath, Ph.D., Assistant Director of Public Services, Stonehill College, Easton, MA

“This is a book for anyone who has achieved ‘success’ yet still feels something missing. Through Owen’s journey, After the Fall invites us to redefine growth—not as upward striving, but as inward arriving. A profound narrative for leaders seeking not just results, but real fulfillment.”

— Prashanth Palakurthi, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, CEO of Juju Productions

“This book is a masterclass in psychological integration. Blending storytelling with deep emotional intelligence, After the Fall captures the complexity of a human through stages of grief, to the quiet redemption of self-forgiveness, and the soul’s search for wholeness with insights gained through learning. A gift to anyone seeking to understand themselves beyond roles, masks, and narratives.”

— Dr. Kiran Lulla, MD, MBA, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

“As a physician, I’ve spent my life addressing the physical well-being of my patients, but the true healing often happens within. After the Fall beautifully explores the emotional and spiritual dimensions of healing, offering profound insights into the mind-body connection. Owen’s journey is one of transformation, reminding us that true wellness is not merely the absence of disease, but the integration of mind, body, and soul. The book’s reflective ‘Inner Compass’ sections make it an invaluable tool for anyone seeking not just healing, but wholeness. A must-read for anyone striving for balance in an often fragmented world.”

— Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, Host, Chai With Manju

“After the Fall is the intimate unraveling of a man who in the wreckage of his once-glittering life, chooses a different path—not to rise higher, but to go deeper. He begins to see: the real journey was never out there, but always inward. It reminds me of a quote by 14th-century mystic Kashmiri poetess Lalleshwari: ‘My guru gave me but one percept: withdraw from the outside and search within.’”

— Sunayana Kachroo, Film Producer | Writer | Poet

“After the Fall elegantly bridges literature, psychology, and philosophy, offering a nuanced exploration of the human psyche. It’s a unique work that speaks both to the mind and the intellect—drawing on Jung, Eastern thought, and contemporary realism with remarkable clarity. I can see this book as a good resource to achieving one’s self-realization.”

— Vishnu Shukla, Ph.D., MBA, Retired Engineer, Reader

Ready to Begin the Journey?

After the Fall: How Owen Lost Everything and Found What Truly Matters is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover.

Whether you’re a seeker, a skeptic, or someone just trying to make sense of the chaos of modern life, this book will meet you where you are—and take you deeper.