Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhillar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

Manushi Chhillar Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Naamumkin” Song from ‘Maalik’

Mumbai– Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has given fans a peek behind the scenes of “Naamumkin,” the romantic track from the upcoming film Maalik, in which she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao.

In a new Instagram video, Manushi shares moments from the shoot — from location scouting to dance rehearsals. The clip shows the lead pair practicing choreography, getting last-minute makeup touches, and enjoying light-hearted moments on set. In one scene, Rajkummar breaks into a goofy dance, while Manushi playfully winks at the camera.

“What you heard was magic — here’s what went into making it,” she captioned the post, urging fans to watch the full song via the link in her bio.

“Naamumkin” explores the emotional side of Rajkummar’s character, a hardened gangster who unexpectedly falls in love. The track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Varun Jain and Shreya Ghoshal.

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Huma Qureshi, Medha Shankr, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire. The film hits theaters on July 11 and is produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Abhishek Bachchan Announces ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ — A Moving Story of Second Chances and Unlikely Friendship

Mumbai– After Housefull 5, Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in Kaalidhar Laapata, an emotional drama about rediscovery, resilience, and an unexpected bond between two strangers.

Announced via social media, the film is directed by Madhumita and produced by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment. Joining Bachchan in key roles are Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Set in rural India, the story follows Kaalidhar (Bachchan), an elderly man who decides to run away after learning that his family plans to abandon him. On his journey, he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan whose zest for life rekindles Kaalidhar’s own.

Their spontaneous road trip turns into a heartwarming adventure as the pair begin checking off a shared bucket list — one filled with laughter, growth, and second chances.

“This film is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living,” said Kaveri Das, Head of ZEE5 Hindi, calling Kaalidhar Laapata a feel-good tale that stays with the audience long after it ends.

Producer Monisha Advani added, “This is a deeply special story for us — a moving tale of friendship and hope brought to life by the incredibly talented Abhishek Bachchan.”

Kaalidhar Laapata premieres on ZEE5 on July 4.

Sara Ali Khan Shares Motivational Workout Clip: “Some Jaadu You Have to Do Apne Aap”

Mumbai– Known for her dedication to fitness, Sara Ali Khan has once again inspired fans by sharing a glimpse of her latest workout session, encouraging everyone to take charge of their health.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the Atrangi Re actress is seen powering through a high-intensity workout, focusing on both core and leg strength. Captioning the video with a signature rhyming twist, she wrote: “Some Jaadu you have to do apne aap. Workout the binge and the paap. So daily workout one must try… Taaki aapko bhi mann muskuraye.”

Sara, who famously transformed her body before debuting in Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to be a fixture outside the gym and on social media with regular fitness updates and positive affirmations.

On the film front, Sara will next be seen in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The ensemble drama also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

A spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a… Metro, the upcoming release is the third in his trilogy, following Metro and Ludo. The film is set to hit theaters on July 4, with music by Pritam and production by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

Rashmika Mandanna Urges Fans to ‘Be Kind to Yourselves’ Amid Life’s Uncertainty

Mumbai– In a year marked by tragedy and unrest — from the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor to the Bengaluru stampede and the recent Air India crash — actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared a heartfelt message urging people to embrace kindness.

Taking to Instagram, the Animal star wrote: “Just being around you guys makes me happy… We don’t know how much more time we have. Time is fragile, we are fragile, the future is unpredictable. So please, PLEASE be kind to one another, be kind to yourselves, and do the things that really matter.”

Known for using her platform to spread positivity, Rashmika had earlier emphasized the importance of kindness in a February post, stating, “Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it.”

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Kuberaa, a psychological thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula. She described the project as deeply personal and unlike anything she has done before.

“Kuberaa is special in so many ways… I hope you enjoy the world we’ve created,” she shared.

The film stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles, alongside a supporting cast that includes Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, and Hareesh Peradi. Kuberaa is set for theatrical release on June 20.

Sonakshi Sinha Unveils Haunting New Track ‘Kaali Raatein’ from Upcoming Thriller ‘Nikita Roy’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha has dropped the chilling new track Kaali Raatein from her upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, offering fans a dark and atmospheric glimpse into the film’s eerie world.

Sharing the music video in collaboration with Saregama on Instagram, Sonakshi captioned the post: “Not all dark nights are silent; some haunt you with a tune! #KaaliRaatein is out now.”

The song, which features Sonakshi, is set against a moody visual backdrop that perfectly complements the film’s suspenseful tone. With haunting vocals and shadowy imagery, Kaali Raatein builds on the psychological tension central to Nikita Roy.

Directed by her brother Kussh Sinha, the film is now set to hit theaters on June 27, following a postponed release from its original May 30 date. The reason for the delay was not disclosed.

Produced by Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, and others under Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films, Nikita Roy also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.

Sonakshi wrapped the film’s 35-day shoot in London earlier this year and is also gearing up for her Tollywood debut in Jatadhara, a supernatural fantasy thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan and starring Sudheer Babu.

Chitrangda Singh on Pay Parity and Age in Bollywood: ‘Change Takes Time, But It’s Happening’

Mumbai– Actress Chitrangda Singh has weighed in on two evolving conversations in the film industry: pay parity and the expanding roles for women over 40.

In a recent interview, the Housefull 5 star acknowledged that while Bollywood is still catching up, noticeable progress is underway. “A lot has changed gradually, and real change takes time,” she said, pointing to actors like Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu for redefining the types of roles written for women.

Commenting on equal pay, Chitrangda noted that compensation is increasingly tied to an actor’s box office draw. “Whoever is pulling audiences to the theatre is being paid proportionately, I suppose,” she added.

Addressing the availability of roles for actresses over 40, she said the landscape is shifting. “There is a lot more being written for mature women. Look at Kareena Kapoor—she’s doing some of the most interesting work right now.”

Chitrangda emphasized that the variety of work is expanding rather than shrinking. “It’s not about more or less, it’s just different. A 20-year-old can’t play a 40-year-old, and vice versa.”

Most recently, Chitrangda appeared in Housefull 5, the latest installment of the hit comedy franchise, which released on June 6. The film features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Fardeen Khan.

Hina Khan Delights Fans with Pigtails Comeback After Cancer Battle: “Choti Choti Khushiyan”

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan is celebrating a joyful milestone in her recovery journey—wearing pigtails for the first time in over a year and a half. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star took to Instagram to share playful photos in a pink night suit, beaming with happiness as she flaunted her new look.

“Put my hair in pigtails after a year and a half… can’t explain how much I missed those hair flips. One day at a time… Ufffffff ye choti choti khushiyan,” she wrote, capturing the emotion behind the moment. Hina appeared radiant and makeup-free, embracing the simplicity of the milestone.

The post comes just weeks after another major life event—her wedding to longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal on June 4 in a quiet court ceremony. For the occasion, Hina wore a minimalistic Manish Malhotra saree in opal green with a blush pink border, paired with a pink blouse. Sharing her bridal look on Instagram, she wrote, “It was so reassuring to see that I managed to remain as minimalistic as I envisioned—no heavy lehengas, makeup, or accessories.”

Announcing the wedding, she captioned a post: “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law.”

Fans have continued to pour in love and support for the actress, as she embraces healing, love, and new beginnings. (Source: IANS)