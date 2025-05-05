Sonu Nigam Barred from Kannada Film Industry Events Amid Ongoing Controversy

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Monday announced a formal decision to suspend all professional collaboration with playback singer Sonu Nigam, following remarks made by the artist during a recent concert in Bengaluru that have generated significant backlash.

KFCC Chairman M. Narasimhalu stated that all divisions of the chamber have unanimously agreed to enforce a non-cooperation policy against Nigam. “From this moment onward, Sonu Nigam will be boycotted. No individual or entity associated with the Kannada film industry will invite him to perform, collaborate, or engage in any professional capacity,” he said during a media briefing. He further noted that the boycott will remain in effect until Nigam issues a public, unconditional apology. Additional measures may be considered in the coming days.

The controversy stems from an incident at a concert hosted by East Point College in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, where Nigam declined a fan’s request to perform a Kannada song. Citing discomfort with the manner in which the request was made, Nigam controversially compared the situation to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comparison triggered public outcry, particularly among Kannada-speaking groups. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organization, subsequently filed a complaint accusing the singer of promoting linguistic disharmony. An FIR was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station, and Bengaluru Rural Police have since issued a notice directing Nigam to appear before the investigating officer within one week.

KFCC confirmed it will reconvene within two to three days to assess whether further actions are warranted. The chamber has reiterated that its current stance will remain unchanged until an official apology is issued by Nigam. (Source: IANS)