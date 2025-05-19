Sonu Nigam: “Mohammed Rafi Made Me Who I Am Today”

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Celebrated singer Sonu Nigam paid an emotional tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi with a special concert titled “Sau Saal Pehle 2.0 – Ek Baar Phir Se”, honoring the icon’s enduring legacy. Nigam, who considers Rafi his musical guru, credited the late maestro with shaping his identity as an artist.

“Mohammed Rafi Sahab was my first guru,” Sonu said during the concert. “I’m deeply grateful to the Almighty and to my parents for giving me the chance to learn from my musical father. It was my father who introduced me to Rafi Sahab’s music, and it’s because of Rafi Sahab that I am who I am today.”

“Rafi Sahab ki wajah se main hoon, mera wajood hai—because of Rafi Sahab, I exist; I have an identity,” he added. “This concert is a heartfelt tribute—like a disciple offering devotion to his guru.”

Organized by NR Talent & Event Management, the concert served as a vibrant celebration of Mohammed Rafi’s timeless music, with Sonu Nigam performing many of Rafi’s iconic songs alongside a live orchestra.

The evening featured evergreen classics such as “Tu Kahan Ye Bata,” “Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho,” “Main Zindagi Ka Saath,” “Rang Aur Noor Ki Baraat,” “Parda Hai Parda,” “Pukarta Chala Hoon Main,” “Dard-e-Dil,” “Suhaani Raat,” and “Kya Hua Tera Waada.”

Two standout moments came during an unplugged section of the concert, where Sonu offered soul-stirring renditions of beloved Rafi tracks including “Phir Miloge Kabhi,” “Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par,” “Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar,” “Jaane Kya Dhoondti Rehti Hain,” “Jo Waada Kiya Woh,” and “Chaudhvin Ka Chand.”

One of the evening’s most touching moments came when Sonu invited the children of both his gurus—Mohammed Rafi and Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan—on stage.

Shahid Rafi, son of Mohammed Rafi, appeared with his wife Firdaus, while Rabbani Mustafa Khan, son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, was joined by his wife and business partner, Namrata Gupta Khan.

The audience erupted in applause and rose to their feet as a visibly emotional Shahid Rafi took the stage to sing “Chand Mera Dil” and “Gulabi Aankhen,” evoking memories of his legendary father.

Hosts Rabbani Mustafa Khan and Namrata Gupta Khan, founders of NR Talent & Event Management, expressed their gratitude, saying, “We feel truly honored to have been chosen to curate a concert of this magnitude. After the overwhelming response to Sau Saal Pehle on Rafi Sahab’s 100th birth anniversary on December 24, 2024, we knew this was just the beginning of a profound, lasting tribute.” (Source: IANS)