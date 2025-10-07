A Legacy of Culture and Community: New England Malayalee Association Named 2025 Non-Profit Organization of the Year

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — At this year’s New England Choice Awards Gala, the spotlight shines brightly on an organization that has quietly and consistently shaped the cultural fabric of New England’s Indian-American community for over two decades.

The New England Malayalee Association (NEMA) has been named 2025 Best Non-Profit Organization of the Year, in recognition of its exceptional commitment to cultural preservation, intergenerational engagement, and meaningful community service.

NEMA will be honored at the annual New England Choice Awards gala on Nov. 1 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Founded in 2004, NEMA has evolved into a leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and sustaining the rich heritage of Malayalees, the native community from the Indian state of Kerala. Through its inclusive and dynamic programming, NEMA reaches over 5,000 individuals annually across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, uniting families through the shared experience of culture, connection, and community.

“To be honored with the 2025 Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award is more than a celebration of NEMA’s rich past,” said Priyanka Ranjith, President of NEMA.

“It is a powerful affirmation of our future — one where children grow up proud of their heritage, where diversity is celebrated daily, and where culture acts as a unifying force that transforms communities.”

A Mission Rooted in Heritage and Humanity

NEMA’s core mission is to preserve Kerala’s unique linguistic, artistic, and cultural traditions — from classical dance and Carnatic music to Malayalam literature and culinary arts — while building a support system for new immigrants and multi-generational Indian-American families navigating life in the U.S.

Equally important is NEMA’s emphasis on inclusivity, embracing broader Indian traditions and providing cross-cultural programming that welcomes all New Englanders to engage with and celebrate Indian heritage.

Programs that Educate, Inspire, and Connect

NEMA’s vibrant calendar of events includes:

Onam and Vishu celebrations featuring traditional performances, cuisine, and rituals

Multifaith festivals including Diwali and Christmas, promoting unity and inclusion

Youth showcases, leadership programs, and intergenerational performances

Language and arts education that nurtures identity and cultural fluency.

The crown jewel of NEMA’s programming is Drishya, the largest Indian cultural competition in New England. In 2025, the event celebrated its 15th anniversary, drawing over 3,000 participants across five weekends. Performances in dance, music, drawing, speech, and writing not only highlight young talent but also serve as a living classroom in cultural continuity.

Beyond Culture: A Commitment to Well-Being and Service

Under the leadership of President Priyanka Ranjith and a 109-member volunteer committee, NEMA continues to broaden its impact through initiatives in health, wellness, and social service.

Highlights from 2024–25 include:

23 full-day cultural and sports events — the most in NEMA’s history

A free CPR training program, emphasizing family safety

Regional sports tournaments in badminton, soccer, cricket, and chess

A robust Wellness Challenge to promote year-round physical activity

Community soccer matches and youth engagement programs.

Partnering with organizations like TEAM Aid, NEMA also provides emergency assistance to families in crisis, demonstrating a powerful commitment to seva — or selfless service.

“Our journey has never been just about celebration,” said Ranjith. “It’s about building bridges between people, generations, and cultures — and ensuring that every member of our community feels seen, supported, and proud of where they come from.”

A Model of Volunteer-Led Leadership

NEMA’s work is powered entirely by a volunteer leadership team, including Vice President Manoj Pillai, General Secretary Sreekanth Janardanan Nair, and over 100 committee members who give their time, talent, and passion to the organization’s mission.

Together, they model a spirit of service, transparency, and innovation that sets the standard for nonprofit excellence in New England.

Why NEMA Matters — Now More Than Ever

As New England becomes increasingly diverse, organizations like NEMA offer more than cultural programming — they offer a blueprint for belonging. By uniting tradition with innovation, NEMA helps families preserve identity while embracing a shared American experience.

For its two decades of impact, inclusive vision, and tireless service, the New England Choice Awards proudly honors New England Malayalee Association as the 2025 Non-Profit Organization of the Year.

“We thank the New England Choice Awards and all our supporters for recognizing our journey,” said Ranjith. “Together, we will continue to build a vibrant, inclusive, and culturally rich New England.”