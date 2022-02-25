8th Annual Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo Set for April 10 at Burlington Marriott in Burlington, MA

BURLINGTON, MA—INDIA New England News, one the nation’s largest South Asian digital, video and print media organizations, today announced that it will hold its 8th Annual Indian and South Asian Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo, the largest such health fair in North America, on April 10th, 2022 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

The day-long Expo, which will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 10, 2022 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. is produced by Waltham, MA-based marketing strategy firm The Mishra Group in collaboration with INDIA New England News and IndUS Business Journal.

The Expo is free to all attendees, but pre-registration is required. To register for free, please click here.

“We’re excited that the Health Expo is back with full force this year after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the show and publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “We’re planning a full show with complete local, state and federal health guidelines and protocols.”

The event is sponsored by KnowYourMeds, a Digital Health App, and eternalHealth, a Medicare Advantage Health Plan. For booths and sponsorship opportunities, please email to events@MishraGroup.com

As in the past, Health Expo this year will focus on modern medicine, yoga, meditation, alternative medicine, physical fitness, beauty, anti-aging, and from onsite exercise training to keeping fit with Bollywood dancing and numerous workshops.

The expo brings together the region’s top health and wellness providers, top speakers and fun workshops to promote life-long health, fitness and wellness in our community. From free medical screenings to knowledgeable speakers to intensive yoga workshops, expo brings the best options for a lifetime of health for the New England community.