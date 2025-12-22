2025 Yearender: A Year of Loss for Bollywood

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — The year 2025 cast a long and somber shadow over Bollywood, as the film industry mourned the loss of several iconic figures whose work shaped Indian cinema and popular culture across generations.

As the year draws to a close, the industry pauses to remember actors, singers and performers whose departures left lasting voids, turning 2025 into one of the most emotionally difficult years in recent memory.

November proved to be the most painful month.

The month began with concern after veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalized due to breathing complications. Weeks later, the anxiety gave way to grief as the legendary star passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. Known as Bollywood’s original “He-Man,” Dharmendra’s towering screen presence defined an era and his death marked the end of a remarkable chapter in Hindi cinema.

Earlier in the month, the industry was shaken by the death of veteran actress and singer Sulakshana Pandit, who passed away on November 7. Known for sharing screen space with stalwarts such as Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna, her passing compounded the sense of collective mourning that engulfed the industry.

October brought its own share of heartbreak.

Hindi television lost one of its most recognizable faces with the death of Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna. The month also saw the loss of actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, remembered fondly for his role as Indravardhan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Their deaths on October 15 and October 25 deepened the emotional toll on the entertainment fraternity.

September added to the grief.

Singer Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in Singapore on September 19 stunned fans and colleagues alike. At 52, the versatile singer, celebrated for his work across Hindi, Bengali and Assamese music, left behind a legacy defined by his powerful voice and emotional depth. His untimely passing sent shockwaves well beyond the music industry.

June brought disbelief and sorrow.

News of Shefali Jariwala’s death on June 27 spread rapidly, leaving fans in shock. Widely known as the original “Kaanta Laga” girl, Shefali later carved a distinct identity through her appearances on reality television, including Bigg Boss 13, and the series Shaitani Rasmein. She was 42.

May unfolded with quiet heartbreak.

Actor Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 at the age of 54. His final film, Son of Sardaar, released months after his death, marking the last time audiences would see him on screen.

The somber tone for the year was set in April with the death of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar. He passed away at the age of 87 following heart-related complications. Widely associated with patriotic cinema, Manoj Kumar’s career spanned more than four decades, and his passing marked the loss of a filmmaker whose work left an enduring imprint on Hindi cinema.

As 2025 comes to an end, Bollywood remembers a year marked by farewells — a reminder of the impermanence of life and the lasting power of art left behind by those who took their final bow. (Source: IANS)