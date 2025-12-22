Lyrical Video of ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ Released From Malayalam Musical Horror Comedy ‘Karakkam’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Karakkam’ have released the lyrical video of its first song, ‘Yakshiye Chiri,’ offering audiences a glimpse into the film’s quirky blend of horror and comedy.

Directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, ‘Karakkam’ features Sreenath Bhasi and Femina George in the lead roles and is being positioned as Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy. Produced by Krown Stars Entertainment, the film aims to strike a delicate balance between laughter and eerie suspense.

‘Yakshiye Chiri’ sets the tone for the film with a playful yet unsettling atmosphere. Unfolding against a night-time backdrop, the song blends mischievous rhythms with ghostly laughter, transforming traditional horror elements into something humorous and entertaining. The track captures the film’s promise of being both creepy and fun, leaning into its offbeat identity.

The song gains added significance through the involvement of composer Sam CS, who not only composed the music but also lent his voice to the track. His distinctive style elevates ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ beyond a conventional film song, making it a strong musical statement that reflects the film’s unusual genre.

Speaking about the track, Sam CS said the project allowed him to explore a wide range of moods and musical styles. He described ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ as especially close to his heart and expressed excitement about finally sharing its energy and spirit with audiences.

The lyrics, written by Muhsin Parari, add a playful and mischievous layer to the song, complementing the film’s unconventional narrative and enhancing its recall value.

The film’s music is being released in association with T-Series, which serves as the official music partner.

‘Karakkam’ is being presented as a fun yet eerie cinematic experience, and ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ serves as the audience’s first musical introduction to its strange and entertaining world. The film also features Shaun Romy, Sidharth Bharathan and other prominent actors from the Malayalam film industry. (Source: IANS)