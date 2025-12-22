Armaan Malik Reflects on 18-Year Journey in Music With Nostalgic Memory

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer and composer Armaan Malik marked 18 years in the music industry by sharing a personal reflection and an early memory from the beginning of his career.

To commemorate the milestone, Malik revisited his early days and posted a photograph from his first professional photoshoot on Instagram Stories, taken before the release of his debut Bollywood song. Expressing gratitude, he wrote that the moment marked 18 years in the industry and described himself as thankful for the journey.

In a separate post, Malik acknowledged the support system that has accompanied him throughout his career. He thanked those who have stood by him since the beginning, saying their love and encouragement have never gone unnoticed as he looks ahead to the future.

Malik began his career as a child singer in 2007 with the song “Bum Bum Bole” from the film Taare Zameen Par. He later made his on-screen appearance in the 2011 film Kaccha Limboo. Over the years, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the most successful voices of his generation, delivering multiple chart-topping songs across languages.

As 2025 draws to a close, the singer also shared a deeply personal note, describing the year as one of the most challenging periods of his life. He said the experiences of the past year forced him to reassess himself and others, leading to personal growth and transformation.

Putting professional achievements aside, Malik said the year brought clarity that was both painful and transformative, ultimately giving rise to a new version of himself. Drawing on symbolism associated with the Year of the Snake, he described shedding an old skin and embracing renewal and healing as he prepares to step into 2026.

The reflections offered fans a glimpse into the personal journey behind the music, marking not just a professional milestone but a moment of introspection and renewal for the artist. (Source: IANS)