Zeenat Aman on Being ‘Parented’ by Her Children, Says Their Attitude Often Leaves Her Miffed

Mumbai–Veteran Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman delighted fans with a candid and humorous social media post in which she spoke about a role reversal in her personal life — being “parented” by her children.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, the Dostana actress reflected on how her children now guide, and sometimes scold, her over social media usage. “Is anyone else at that age where their children have started parenting them?” Aman wrote, revealing that she recently received a pointed lecture from her kids on learning to take proper selfies.

“I have recently been on the receiving end of a pointed lecture about ‘learning to take proper selfies and candid pictures because you’re an Instagram personality, and stop depending on me for this, Ma,’” she added.

While recounting the incident with humour, the actress admitted that the “attitude” of her children sometimes leaves her feeling miffed. She said her frustration grew when the photographs she took on her own over the following week were promptly rejected by her children. “I was quite miffed by the attitude, and even more so when the kids proceeded to reject the pictures I then did take,” she wrote, adding that the rejected shots were eventually deleted and “relegated to digital heaven.”

Aman went on to share three pictures that made the final cut — all from her recent visit to the sets of Indian Idol Season 16. The first image featured a doodle by her “birthday twin” and rapper Badshah, who is also a judge on the show. The second showed her sharing a warm hug and laughter with veteran actress Helen, while the third included Indian Idol judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, along with Zeenat and Helen, during a special segment celebrating Bollywood legends.

Engaging her followers, Aman also asked fans to share the name of the public figure or celebrity they admire the most and why. “Now in return for posting these icons on my feed, how about you tell me the name of the public figure/celebrity that you look up to the most and why?” she wrote, wishing her followers a pleasant Friday evening.

Zeenat Aman’s Instagram presence has earned widespread appreciation for its warmth, honesty and reflective tone, offering fans a glimpse into her life beyond the screen.

On the professional front, the actress was most recently seen in the series The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. A defining star of 1970s and 1980s Hindi cinema, Aman has delivered numerous hits including Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Dharam Veer, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Don and Satyam Shivam Sundaram, among many others. (Source: IANS)