Actor Roshan Offers Prayers at Sri Bhadrakali Temple Ahead of ‘Champion’ Release

Hyderabad–Actor Roshan, who plays the lead alongside Anaswara Rajan in director Pradeep Advaitham’s upcoming period drama Champion, visited the revered Sri Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal to seek divine blessings ahead of the film’s release on December 25.

The visit was shared on social media by the film’s production banner, Swapna Cinemas, which posted a video clip and a photograph of Roshan at the temple. “Our CHAMPION @iamrshn visited the sacred Sri Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal to seek divine blessings. Watch #ChampionTrailer here. #Champion in cinemas worldwide from DECEMBER 25th, 2025,” the post read.

Champion is set in 1948, a year after India gained Independence. While much of the country celebrates freedom, the trailer reveals that the region of Bairanpally, located in the erstwhile Hyderabad province, continues to remain under the control of the Nizams.

Against this historical backdrop, Roshan plays a government-employed police officer who is also a gifted footballer. The character dreams of travelling to London and becoming a world champion, but his aspirations are disrupted when he is instead posted to Bairanpally. Accepting the assignment, he arrives in the region and meets Anaswara Rajan’s character, a stage performer who earns her living by staging plays with her troupe. After initial conflicts, the two develop a bond as tensions and resistance begin to unfold in Bairanpally.

The trailer hints at an intense struggle in the region, raising questions about the mission assigned to Roshan’s character and whether he ultimately succeeds. These narrative threads have generated considerable anticipation among audiences.

The film has drawn attention for its strong technical crew. National Award-winning art director Thota Tharani has recreated the pre-Independence era with meticulous detail, while cinematographer R. Madhie has contributed rich and immersive visuals. Editing has been handled by veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

With its historical setting, emotional drama and high technical standards, Champion is expected to be one of the notable releases this festive season. (Source: IANS)