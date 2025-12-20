Jugal Hansraj Activates Festive Mode, Sends Out Christmas Cheer

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Actor-filmmaker Jugal Hansraj has officially embraced the holiday spirit, sharing a cheerful update on social media declaring his “festive mode” activated.

Posting a dapper picture of himself in a suit on Instagram, Hansraj, known for his expressive brown eyes and boy-next-door charm, captioned the post: “Festive mode : activated. Happy Holidays.”

The 53-year-old actor began his career as a child artist in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom, based on Erich Segal’s novel Man, Woman and Child. The film explored the struggles of a young boy whose stepmother struggles to accept him into the family due to his father’s infidelity. Hansraj also appeared as a child actor in films like Karma and Sultanat.

He made his adult acting debut with Aa Gale Lag Jaa and gained widespread recognition with the blockbuster Mohabbatein (2000), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. He later appeared in notable films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Salaam Namaste.

Beyond acting, Hansraj has explored music and filmmaking. He composed the title track for Karan Johar’s debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and directed the animated film Roadside Romeo. His second directorial venture was the romantic comedy Pyaar Impossible (2010), starring Priyanka Chopra and Uday Chopra. He also became a published author in 2017 with his children’s novel Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure.

Hansraj’s latest project includes Nadaaniyan, a teen romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam. The film features Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj himself. The story follows a privileged South Delhi schoolgirl who hires a boyfriend to get back at her family and classmates, promising a mix of youthful romance and comedy.

With his festive Instagram post, Jugal Hansraj has shared a glimpse of his cheerful holiday mood, spreading Christmas vibes to his fans. (Source: IANS)