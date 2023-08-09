Your neck ages first

- Advertisement -

By Dr Soma Sarkar

New Delhi– We all know ageing is inevitable. Genetics, hormones, unhealthy habits, environmental factors, and years of neglect can lead to wrinkles, flaking, pigmentation, and saggy skin.

The skin on neck tends to age faster and also doesn’t heal as well as it does elsewhere on the body because the skin there is less durable and has fewer stem cells and other structures that help repair it. However, most people give little thought to their neck until it begins to show signs of aging.

Loose skin on the neck can make you look years older than you really are. But the good news is aesthetic treatments such as bio-remodeling, with the right consultation and expertise, can bring your skin back to your chronological age.

How bio-remodeling can help

As we age, the fibers responsible for giving our skin a firm, smooth appearance become weak, creating a sagging and wrinkled texture. Similarly, when collagen and hyaluronic acid production also slows down, the elasticity of youthful skin starts to fade.

Hyaluronic acid is a substance that’s naturally found in our body, including the eyes, skin, and joints, and can retain moisture and bind over one thousand times its weight in water. Bio-remodeling, also synonymous with Profhilo procedure, provides one of the highest concentrations of ultra-pure hyaluronic acid around, allowing for a greater degree of hydration of the skin. Additionally, it also improves the texture, erases fine lines, and tightens the skin.

Unlike traditional injections that simply fill space under the skin, freeze lines, or relax wrinkle-prone muscles, Profhilo enhances the skin’s natural healing properties to transform on a cellular level with visible improvements that last long after the hyaluronic acid has dissipated. The procedure improves the skin’s composition by stimulating four different types of collagen and elastin. Profhilo is a proven solution to improve crepey skin texture and fragile or sagging skin. The long-term effect of amplifying collagen production under the skin allows the tissue to regenerate and remodel over time.

Who can go for neck skin bio-remodeling?

Bio-remodeling for neck is suitable for all those who has mild to moderate laxity and wishes to improve the skin’s hydration, collagen and elastin content to achieve firm, youthful, and glowing skin. It is a proven treatment for boosting skin hydration, firmness, and overall appearance.

Downtime following a treatment is minimal, and most people are able to return straight to work. However, as with any aesthetic treatment, it is important to consult with a qualified experienced practitioner. (IANS)