Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and more…

Mumbai– As the Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot starrer action spy thriller film ‘Heart of Stone’ draws closer to its release date, director Tom Harper detailed both what the film is about as well as the characters of Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot. Speaking of Alia, Harper went on to call her a formidable and intelligent talent with great charisma.

‘Heart of Stone’ marks the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress’ debut in Hollywood. Regarding her acting, Tom Harper said “We were so excited that Alia was going to join us.”

“She’s huge in the Indian film industry, but this is her first Hollywood production and full English language film. She’s a formidable talent, has great intelligence, and expert attention to detail as well as that amazing film star charisma”.

Detailing ‘Heart of Stone’, Tom Harper said, “When I first came onboard, two things really struck me about the project: firstly, it was an original movie in a genre where there are a lot of franchises that have been around for many years, and secondly it had a female lead. I thought that was really exciting.”

Talking about Gal Gadot who is also the producer of the film, he said “Gal said to me, right from the very beginning, that she wanted this character to be a powerful woman in her own right, rather than a copy of the male action hero stereotype.”

“Of course, she does do a lot of heroic things; she is a survivor, a maverick, and sometimes a rebel. But she is not alone. There is a deep care and compassion for people as the driving force of her actions.”

“It often feels that there’s one character acting in an almost God-like way, saving the world but yet disregarding the human’s around them. This is a bit different; it has a bit more of a humanistic approach. That really appealed to me.”

Harper’s own vision is a bit different, and as such is different from standard spy-thriller as he pioneers a fresh narrative approach, giving audiences a different storyline with fleshed out characters that transcend conventional heroism.

Tom also delves deeper into his artistic vision, emphasizing the creation of authentic and relatable personas that forge profound connections with viewers, because at its very core ‘Heart of Stone’ apart from being a female-led spy-thriller film is also focused on the world of AI. The movie aims to explore the damage that such a powerful piece of technological force can unleash when unchecked, particularly as that technology is advancing day by day.

As such, in ‘Heart of Stone’, Tom delves into big data, technology, and the balance between human instinct and algorithms, a conversation very much present in our world today. Harper’s vision here challenges conventions and celebrates the triumph of humanity amid high-stakes action.

Apart from its deep themes, great action and storyline, the movie also packs in a star studded cast composed of Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Set to release on Netflix on August 11, 2023, ‘Heart of Stone’ promises to be one exhilarating thrill ride full of action, suspense and thrills.

KJo to commemorate at length his 25 years as a filmmaker at IFFM

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen engaging in an in-depth conversation at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), celebrating his remarkable 25 years of dedication to the Indian film industry.

Scheduled to take place on August 10, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, this chat promises to delve into the depths of Karan Johar’s journey throughout the years.

Karan said in a statement: “I am deeply humbled and honored to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, commemorating 25 years of my journey in Indian cinema. It’s been an incredible ride, filled with moments of creativity, collaboration, and the sheer joy of storytelling.”

The filmmaker is excited to engage in a reflective conversation, sharing insights into his experiences, challenges, and the evolution of his cinematic vision.

“This occasion holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the recognition of my contributions to the industry. Indian cinema has been my passion, and I look forward to celebrating this milestone with fellow filmmakers, enthusiasts, and the audience. Here’s to the magic of movies and the power of storytelling!”

The discussion will encapsulate his creative evolution, cinematic achievements, and the transformative impact he has had on the Indian film landscape. It is an exceptional opportunity for attendees to gain insight into the mind of a master storyteller who has redefined the very essence of filmmaking.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, the festival will also honor Karan Johar with a distinguished award on August 11, acknowledging his exceptional role as the prima donna of larger-than-life storytelling.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival director said: “Karan Johar’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of inspiring. His cinematic creations have touched the hearts of millions, and his legacy is an integral part of Indian cinema’s vibrant narrative. We are honored to have him grace our festival and share his insights with the audience.”

Initially agitated by idea of love, Vijay Deverakonda has come to embrace it

Hyderbad– Star Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kushi’, shared that he was initially averse to the idea of love.

At the trailer launch of ‘Kushi’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the actor spoke to a packed house of media and engaged with them as a permanent smile sat on his face throughout the course of the trailer launch.

He said: “Initially, the talk about love and the whole discussion around it used to agitate and annoy me. But, with time, I have grown fond of it. I have realised its importance in our lives, and today I like the discussions around the subject of love.”

Vijay was in an amazing mood throughout the trailer launch as he blew kisses on behalf of his co-star in the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who couldn’t attend the trailer launch due to health reasons.

‘Kushi’ is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This film is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023. (IANS)