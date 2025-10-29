Yo Yo Honey Singh Says Working with Ajay Devgn on ‘Jhoom Sharaabi’ Was “Pure Fun”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Ahead of the release of De De Pyaar De 2 on November 14, the film’s makers are turning up the excitement with a lively new wedding track, Jhoom Sharaabi, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Composed, written, and sung by Honey Singh himself, the energetic number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and promises to be a staple at upcoming celebrations. Following the success of Raat Bhar, the team decided to amp up the festive spirit with this high-energy dance anthem.

“Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the crazy cousins,” Honey Singh said. Sharing his excitement about reuniting with Ajay Devgn, he added, “Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one’s made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya described the song as a celebration of carefree dance energy. “Jhoom Sharaabi is not your regular dance number — it’s a full-on uncle anthem! We wanted to capture that enthusiastic yet effortless vibe when uncles hit the dance floor. Ajay sir absolutely nailed that energy — he’s smooth, cool, and completely in rhythm. Honey’s beats made it even more infectious,” he said.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films. The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood, with cameo appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj. (Source: IANS)