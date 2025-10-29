Vishal Mishra Says New Song from Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Haq’ Emerged from Real Pain and Reflection

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Music composer Vishal Mishra has said his latest track, ‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu,’ from the upcoming film Haq starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, was born out of personal pain and deep introspection.

The song, released on Wednesday, captures the anguish of heartbreak and the quiet sorrow that lingers after love fades. “This song is very close to my heart. ‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’ came from a place of real pain and reflection. It’s about love that changes you, and the silence that follows. Emraan and Yami have expressed that emotion beautifully on screen,” Mishra said in a statement.

With poignant lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, the track explores the ache of separation through a melody that merges raw emotion with cinematic richness. Following the success of the earlier song ‘Qubool,’ the new release continues the film’s emotional musical journey, portraying heartbreak and introspection through powerful performances by Hashmi and Gautam.

Emraan Hashmi described the song as “carrying the emotional weight of heartbreak in the most honest way,” adding, “Vishal has created something truly beautiful — a song that’s simple, powerful, and deeply human.”

Yami Gautam echoed the sentiment, saying, “There’s a subtle intensity in ‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’. It’s not just about heartbreak, it’s about everything that remains unsaid after love fades. The music, the lyrics, and the emotion all come together so seamlessly.”

‘Dil Tod Gaya Tu’ has been released under the Junglee Music label and is available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube. Haq is produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, and directed by Suparn Verma. The film, inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case judgment, is scheduled to release in theaters on November 7, 2025. (Source: IANS)