Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed in Brahmaputra as Assam Honors His Legacy

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI — In a moving ceremony on Wednesday, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer Zubeen Garg, immersed his ashes in the River Brahmaputra, joined by close family members including his sister Palmee Borthakur. The emotional ritual marked another solemn moment in Assam’s collective farewell to one of its most cherished cultural icons.

Even as the state continues to mourn, Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic creation, Roi Roi Binale, is nearing release — a project the beloved artist had passionately worked on until his final days. His admirers across Assam have now taken it upon themselves to ensure his dream reaches the big screen.

With no formal promotional campaign, fans have transformed into grassroots publicists, plastering posters of Roi Roi Binale on walls, vehicles, and marketplaces from remote villages to bustling cities. Youth groups, cultural organizations, and fan clubs have launched their own initiatives, organizing street announcements, social media drives, and local screenings to honor the late singer’s memory.

“We are doing this not merely as fans, but as Assamese people keeping Zubeen da’s vision alive,” said a volunteer from Jorhat, as hundreds participated in a statewide poster drive.

Cinema hall owners have also joined the tribute, pledging special screenings and memorial events around the film’s release. For many, Roi Roi Binale represents far more than a movie — it is a living expression of Zubeen Garg’s creative spirit and enduring influence on Assamese culture.

“This film is a piece of his soul. Every Assamese should watch it,” said a resident of Guwahati.

Set to release on October 31, Roi Roi Binale has become a people’s movement — a heartfelt homage to the artist whose voice, vision, and passion helped redefine Assam’s cultural identity. (Source: IANS)