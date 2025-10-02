World Pays Tribute as Legendary Primatologist Jane Goodall Dies at 91

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Tributes poured in from across the globe Thursday following the death of world-renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, who passed away at the age of 91 from natural causes in California, where she had been on a U.S. speaking tour.

The Jane Goodall Institute confirmed the news in a statement: “The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes. Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.”

Goodall, whose groundbreaking research on chimpanzees in Tanzania redefined humanity’s understanding of animal behavior, became one of the most influential conservationists of the modern era. Her legacy of science, advocacy, and education continues to inspire generations worldwide.

The United Nations, where she served as a Messenger of Peace, mourned her passing in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall. The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature.”

Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, a close friend of Goodall, offered a heartfelt tribute: “Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend. Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit. Her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialize, and think—reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life.”

Encyclopaedia Britannica also honored her memory, noting her unconventional path to academia: “Jane Goodall was among the few people in the world to earn a Ph.D. without an undergraduate degree. It was thought that her lack of formal academic training would allow her to remain unbiased by traditional thought and study the chimps with an open mind. It worked.”

Goodall remained active in her mission until her final days, continuing her global speaking tour and championing environmental causes. Her death marks the end of an era in conservation, but her vision and legacy will endure for decades to come. (Source: IANS)