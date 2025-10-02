Global Tributes Mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 156th Birth Anniversary

- Advertisement -

Helsinki– From Europe to Asia, Indian missions and communities abroad paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary Thursday, reaffirming his enduring message of truth, non-violence, and resilience. The commemorations coincided with the International Day of Non-Violence, observed worldwide on October 2.

In Finland, Ambassador Hemant Kotalwar, Embassy officials, city representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora gathered to lay floral tributes and sing Vaishnav Jan, a bhajan closely associated with Gandhi. Kotalwar highlighted the Finnish concept of Sisu — inner strength and perseverance — drawing parallels with Gandhi’s belief that true power lies in resilience and courage rather than force.

In Romania, Ambassador Manoj Kumar Mohapatra unveiled a bust of Gandhi at the Embassy, with Indian community members and friends of India joining in the floral tributes. Similar tributes were seen in Scotland, where the Consulate General of India in Edinburgh organized a ceremony at Saughton Park with the participation of the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge. The event underscored Gandhi’s ideals of peace, service, and non-violence.

The Indian Embassy in Belarus observed the day with Ambassador Ashok Kumar and Belarusian Foreign Ministry official Serghei Terentiev laying flowers at Gandhi’s bust. A Belarusian student performed Vaishnav Jan, adding a cultural resonance to the tribute.

In Italy, the Consulate General of India in Milan, together with the Municipality of Turin, commemorated the anniversary at Piazza Cavour. Consul Atul Chauhan and Turin Councilor Luca Pidello led the floral offerings, while the vibrant local Indian community gathered in solidarity.

Ambassador Arun Sahu in Bulgaria and Ambassador Muktesh Pardeshi in Turkey also marked the occasion. In Ankara, Pardeshi unveiled a bust of Gandhi, recalling his support for Turkey’s independence movement. The Embassy complemented the ceremony with a tree-planting drive and a shramdaan (voluntary community service), planting over 70 trees under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

Across the globe, Gandhi Jayanti was observed not only as a day of remembrance but as a renewed call to embrace Gandhi’s timeless philosophy — that peace, justice, and non-violence remain the strongest tools for building a better world. (Source: IANS)