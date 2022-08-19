Why Shekhar, Archana can’t stop laughing on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Rajkot comedian Jay Chhaniyara will be seen in ‘India’s Laughter Champion’, talking about Gujarati people and tickling the funny bones with his jokes on judges Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

His funny acts make the judges laugh out loud as he receives a lot of appreciation.

After his performance, Shekhar praises him by saying: “I loved your spontaneity and the way you were delivering the jokes… it was fantastic. The way you answer back is brilliant. I am amazed by the level of performance that you are giving us, just like the audience is.”

“Thank you so much Jay for entertaining us. I pray to god that you stay with us in this journey for a long time so that we get entertained by you in the finals as well,” he adds.

Archana says: “Jay honestly, you have come along with many other contestants, but today there are so few contestants left. Looking back, the journey has been great. I hope you keep entertaining us this way throughout the show.”

‘India’s Laughter Champion’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.(IANS)