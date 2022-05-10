Why Meditation, Brahma Kumaris of Boston, Grand Opening and an Open House on Saturday

- Advertisement -

WATERTOWN, MA—Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center in Watertown, MA has expanded and renovated its exiting quarters and is hosting an open house for all on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Any one interested in meditation welcome. The event is free.

Dev Lingadevaru, a coordinator of the Boston office of the Branha Kumaris, spoke to INDIA New England News, about the upcoming event and talked about why mediation is so important in today’s busy life.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below: