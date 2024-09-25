Who is the Mystery Boston Woman Tied to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to US?

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—Everyone is wondering who is the Boston mystery woman, who was fascinated by just touching Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the United States? Well, we at the INDIA New England News might have found an answer for the curious ones.

First the controversy!

The controversy began with a twitter (now X) post by a gentleman named Prashant Bhushan. His post said: “This woman was transported from Delhi to USA to do this drama for Modi. He now needs to go to the US & ship a welcome committee from India to do “Modi! Modi!”.

The post was followed by a video below, in which the woman identifies herself only as from Indian state of Bhihar who now lives in Boston.

https://x.com/pbhushan1/status/1838223982211772902

In the video, she is emotional and seems to too excited to meet and touch Modi. She is heard talking about Modi and saying this in Hindi (rough translation in English): “….We will see him. I don’t need anything. I just need Modi. I have to see him. I have a dream. No, but I touched. I touched….”

Several readers of INDIA New England News called us to find out if we knew who she is. Our initial calls to identify her failed. Later, however, we found a lead: Abhishek Singh, a president of the Foundation of Indian-Americans ( FIA) New England.

He told INDIA New England News is that the woman identified in X video is Hema Rani from Massachusetts. He said he had recommended her and there was an official letter from Prime Minister Modi’s office inviting her to the official event.

Here is the letter sent to Ms. Rani via FIA-New England’s Mr. Singh:

Some Indian Americans, however, are still questioning the identity of the mystery woman. A source, who asked not to be identified and who tracks Modi activities and policies, said that he was amused by the video but not shocked.

“I was quite amused by the seemingly coached video of an Indian woman from Boston shouting out her admiration for Modi in a joyously shaky voice. I was amused but not shocked,” he said.

The source added that after Mr. Modi declared himself to be a God sent non-biological being, people of India penalized him severely by taking away the mandate to govern alone.

“Worse still, he got admonished by the RSS chief for his Godly claim. It has been clear that India is no more the fertile ground that it has been for him for the past 10 years. Hence, this trip to the US gave Modi yet another chance to take another shot at claiming his Godliness,” the source said. “What better way to do it than to produce a woman to the public that would conform to that belief. It is a different matter that the lady in question sounded neither like someone from Boston nor from Bihar. I guess you can’t do much to change people like Modi. Once a megalomaniac, always a megalomaniac.”

INDIA New England News would like to interview this mystery woman. Please contact us at editorial@Mishragroup.com. We would like to do a face-to-face video interview with Ms. Rani.

FIA-New England condemned Mr. Bhushan’s comments, urging him to demonstrate greater sensitivity when discussing the feelings and experiences of individuals, particularly women. A spokesperson for FIA stated, “Every woman is someone’s daughter, mother, wife, or sister. It is crucial to treat their emotions with respect and dignity.

“As the discussion continues, the FIA and other community leaders are advocating for respectful engagement and dialogue, reminding all parties involved of the importance of empathy in public discourse,” FIA-New England said in the statement. “This incident underscores the complexities of cultural interactions and the varied reactions they can evoke, sparking broader conversations about respect and representation within the Indian-American community.”