Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more…

Sonakshi Sinha updates the status of her heart

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media handle and shared a vibrant set of pictures with her better half Zaheer Iqbal as she updated the current status of her heart.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi dropped pictures with her husband in which the duo was seen delving into each other surrounded by the color of love.

The ‘Rowdy Rathore’ actress wrote, “Laal hai mere dil ka haal” (with heart emoji).

In the picture, the couple was seen in a traditional red-colored outfit while posing for the camera. For the picture-perfect-moment, the duo opted for a Rajasthani attire in which Sonakshi was seen in a salwar embellished with golden embroidery in palazzo while Zaheer opted for a Nehru style neck jacket with small mirrors attached to it.

In other shots, the lovebirds were seen holding each other as they lived this moment of joy together. In the last picture, Zaheer was seen holding Sonakshi’s hands as a pillar while Sonakshi laughed.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’ while Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’.

Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and many others.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in ‘Kakuda’ helmed by ‘Munjya’ fame director Aditya Sarpotdar.

The actress is all set to share the screen with her husband in their upcoming romantic drama ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ helmed by Karan Rawal. The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, and a music video, ‘Blockbuster’.

Sonam Kapoor dazzles at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in edgy all-black ensemble

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor recently turned heads at the Dior show during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2024, showcasing her impeccable style in an all-black ensemble. Elevating her look with stunning silver jewellery and a striking septum nose pin, Sonam effortlessly blended elegance with edge, embodying the spirit of high fashion in the City of Lights.

Fashion icon Sonam stunned everyone once again at the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2025 womenswear show in Paris, as she flaunted a striking black ensemble from the Christian Dior cruise 2025 collection.

The pictures features Sonam in a stunning ensemble that features a tailored black trench coat, beautifully embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulders, paired with a voluminous skirt and a structured corset. Her look embodies the essence of a true style connoisseur, seamlessly merging modern elegance with Parisian flair.

Sonam opted for a minimal makeup look, showcasing flushed cheeks and soft brown tones, while her long tresses flowed freely with a middle part. Accessorising with oxidised silver earrings and a matching septum nose pin, she completed her outfit with bold combat boots adorned with chain details, exuding a refined yet edgy aesthetic like no other.

Talking about the same, Sonam said: “Dior has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and elegance, and witnessing their vision come to life is always a privilege. This collection, with its intricate craftsmanship and unique celebration of heritage, was a true masterpiece. Every Dior show feels like a journey through art and fashion, and today’s event was no exception. I’m deeply honored to wear Dior and represent India on such a prestigious global stage, where the blend of tradition and modernity truly resonates.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event– the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.

Shahid Kapoor’s concern: ‘Yeh baal aate kyon nahi’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is currently sporting his “Deva” look, has shared his concern over his hair.

Shahid on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he posted a video of himself playing with his short hair as he sat in the back seat of a car.

For the caption he wrote: “Yeh baal aate kyon nahi…. Deva re deva”.

Talking about his film “Deva”, Shahid will be next seen as a police officer’. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.

Recently, Shahid brought out his inner Punjabi munda as he grooved to “Jee Karda”

Shahid shared a video, where he can be seen doing bhangra on the song from the 2008 action comedy film “Singh Is Kinng”.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The video is captioned as: “When JEE KARDA then ME KARDA #bhangra”.

On the personal side, Shahid had tied the knot with Mira in July 2015. The couple have a daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film ‘Ishq Vishk’, directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like ‘Fida’, ‘Dil Maange More’, ’36 China Town’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kismat Konnection’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Haider’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Jersey’, among others.

He was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Nia Sharma’s photo gallery is full of these pictures

Mumbai– Actress Nia Sharma has set the internet ablaze with a series of stunning party pictures, where she dazzles in a sleeveless, little blingy black dress, leaving her followers in awe.

Nia, who has eight million followers on Instagram, recently shared a series of vibrant snaps and videos from her party night, captivating fans with her stunning look. Dressed in a little black dress adorned with silver bling, she opted for a glamorous makeup style, letting her long tresses flow freely.

She completed her ensemble with funky black sunglasses embellished with silver gems and edgy boots.

In the lively clips, Nia is seen grooving to the iconic track “Ramta Jogi” from the 1999 musical romantic film Taal, featuring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor. Her playful post is humorously captioned: “You tell yourself you don’t like to party anymore and you’re calm AF and then your entire photo gallery be like … (ya sure),” perfectly encapsulating the fun spirit of the night.

On the work front, Nia is currently seen in the celebrity cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Nia is also portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance ‘Suhagan Chudail’. It also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles. ‘Suhagan Chudail’ airs on Colors.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

She has also done web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Akshay Kumar shares a leaf from ‘Housefull 5’ diaries

Mumbai– Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared an exciting glimpse from the set of the much-anticipated action comedy ‘Housefull 5’, posing stylishly alongside Jacqueliene Fernandez, Dino Morea, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan.

This fun behind-the-scenes moment has fans buzzing with anticipation for the latest installment of the popular franchise, promising plenty of laughter and entertainment.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay, who has an impressive 67.8 million followers, shared a stylish photo from the set of ‘Housefull 5’. In the image, he sports a classic white tee layered with a checkered shirt and blue denim, exuding casual charm.

Dino looks effortlessly cool in a white t-shirt, blue shirt, and beige trousers, while Jacqueliene radiates hotness in a sleek black outfit.

Riteish sports a cozy green hoodie paired with blue denims, and Abhishek nails the look in a dapper beige jacket and olive green cargo pants. The star cast strikes a relaxed pose against the wall, perfectly capturing the camaraderie and fun that defines the film.

The post is captioned as: “Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell! #Housefull5”.

The first installment of the film, which released in 2010, featured Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. The first two parts were directed by Sajid Khan.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film ‘Housefull 5’ is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Chitrangda Singh.

Meanwhile, Akshay, who has a career spanning over 30 years, is the recipient of the National Film Award and the Padma Shri.

He marked his debut as the lead with the 1991 film ‘Saugandh’. His breakthrough came in 1992 action thriller film ‘Khiladi’, directed by Abbas–Mustan. The movie stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever played pivotal roles.

Akshay has then featured in movies like ‘Sainik’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘International Khiladi’, ‘Khiladi 420’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, ‘Khakee’,’Garam Masala’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘OMG – Oh My God!’, among numerous others.

He next has ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ in his kitty. (IANS)