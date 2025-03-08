Vishwa Hindu Parishad Opens First Building in the US: Om Hindu Community Center in Billerica, MA

- Advertisement -

BILLERICA, MA– Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, known has VHPA, has just completed its first building in the United States. Named “Om Hindu Community Center” the two-story, 11,000-square-foot building is located on the banks of Concord River in Billerica, MA.

The Town of Billerica last month issued the occupancy permit. Om Hindu Community Center is a project of VHPA, which obtained ownership of an 11-acre parcel of land in Billerica through a donation by Tej and Prem Tanden of Carlisle, MA in November of 2014.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Abhay Asthana and Sanjay Kaul, the two pillars of VHPA in New England, talk about the how this building came into being, what is its mission and how will it be used for the community.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Om Hindu Community Center broke ground in May 2020. With the support of its donors and a bank loan, VHPA has been able to build the first of its kind center in the United States.

The building is located at 240 Boston Road in Billerica. This building has two floors with a total square footage of approximately 11,000 SF. First floor/Level 1 has a Main Hall – for prayers (Puja) with an Altar for Deities. The second floor/LEVEL 2 has a yoga hall, a meeting room and Classrooms – for Religious & Spiritual Value education.

The Community Center is a non-profit center of VHPA with primary focus to engage and serve the Hindu community especially the children who are born and raised in the United States.