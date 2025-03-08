A Planning Guide for the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala – March 8, 2025

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA — If you’re attending the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala today, here’s everything you need to know to plan your evening and make the most of this exciting event.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA Registration: Opens at 5:15 PM

Opens at 5:15 PM A detailed program is provided at the end of this article.

Important Information:

Tickets: The event is sold out, and there will be NO ticket sales at the registration desk. If you do not have a ticket or were not invited by someone who reserved a table, unfortunately, we will not be able to accommodate you. When you check in at the registration desk, simply provide your last name or the name of the person who invited you, and you will be given your table number. A seating chart will also be available for reference.

Seating: Due to the packed program, each attendee will be assigned a specific table. This is a celebration of women’s achievements, so please enjoy your assigned seat and focus on celebrating the incredible contributions of Indian-American women. There are no “better” or “worse” seats – everyone is here to honor amazing individuals!

Traffic: The program will begin promptly, so please arrive on time. Please be aware that Route 95 can be congested around 5:00 PM. We recommend allowing extra travel time to ensure you’re not late.

Entertainment: In addition to the award ceremony, two exciting performances will take place: Kathak dance performance by Arshia Sharma A performance by featured singer Ashwini Paranjape Ranade

Dress Code: This is a glamorous evening – think of it as the Oscars for New England! Eastern or Western formal attire is appropriate. Feel free to make a fashion statement!

Tentative Program Schedule:

5:15 PM – Registration Opens

– Registration Opens 5:30 PM – Cocktail Hour Begins

– Cocktail Hour Begins 6:40 PM – Doors Open to Ballroom and seating starts

– Doors Open to Ballroom and seating starts 7:00 PM – MCs Mandy Pant & Sheetal Acharya Kick Off Program

– MCs Mandy Pant & Sheetal Acharya Kick Off Program 7:05 PM – Welcome by Upendra Mishra

– Welcome by Upendra Mishra 7:10 PM – Kathak Dance Performance by Arshia Sharma

– Kathak Dance Performance by Arshia Sharma 7:20 PM – Speech by Manju Sheth

– Speech by Manju Sheth 7:25 PM – Keynote by MIT’s Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Dean Anantha P. Chandrakasan, and Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation

– Keynote by MIT’s Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Dean Anantha P. Chandrakasan, and Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation 7:50 PM – Featured Singer Ashwini Paranjape Ranade

– Featured Singer Ashwini Paranjape Ranade 8:05 PM – Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony Begins

– Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony Begins 8:50 PM – Break for Dinner (provided by Gourmet India)

– Break for Dinner (provided by Gourmet India) 9:30 PM – Post-Dinner Program Begins: Welcome Back by MCs, Thank Yous by Upendra and Manju

– Post-Dinner Program Begins: Welcome Back by MCs, Thank Yous by Upendra and Manju 9:45 PM – Judges Introduced and 2024 Woman of the Year Winner Announced

– Judges Introduced and 2024 Woman of the Year Winner Announced 10:15 PM – Dancing Begins with Music by DJ Yogz

– Dancing Begins with Music by DJ Yogz 11:00 PM – Event Concludes

We look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of Indian-American and South Asian women with you tonight! Enjoy the evening!