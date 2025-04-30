Vishal Dadlani Pays Tribute to Construction Workers with Heartfelt Labour Day Song

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Celebrated singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has released a moving musical tribute in honor of construction workers to mark International Labour Day on May 1. Titled Sugee’s Tribute, the song recognizes the unwavering dedication and hard work of those who build the very foundations of the world around us.

Sung by Dadlani, the track is composed by Chaitanya Pandit, with lyrics penned by Chirag Modi and Pandit. Commissioned by Sugee Group, a real estate development firm, the song brings attention to the often-overlooked contributions of construction workers who are instrumental in shaping homes, communities, and skylines.

In a statement, Dadlani reflected on the emotional impact of the project: “We rarely pause to acknowledge the people who build our homes—those who work day and night, often without recognition or expectation. So when Sugee Group asked me to lend my voice to a song that honors them, I was genuinely moved. What makes this track so powerful is its grounding in reality. The composition includes real construction site sounds—hammers, drills, rammers, shears—which add an authentic texture that heightens the emotion. Singing this wasn’t just about music—it was deeply personal.”

Nitin Salunkhe, Co-Founder and Partner at Sugee Group, emphasized the company’s motivation behind the project. “Our promise of on-time delivery wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering efforts of our construction workers. Their contributions often go unrecognized, so we wanted to create something meaningful, something lasting. That’s how this song came to life. The rhythm is drawn from the very sounds that surround our workers every day, making the tribute both relatable and heartfelt.”

He added, “Vishal’s emotionally resonant performance captures the passion and pride with which our workers do their jobs. Behind every dream home are countless hands that deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

Observed globally on May 1, International Labour Day honors the contributions of workers across industries. The day not only celebrates the strength and resilience of the labor force but also reinforces the ongoing need for fair labor practices and the protection of workers’ rights.

With Sugee’s Tribute, Dadlani and Sugee Group have created more than just a song—they’ve delivered a powerful message of gratitude to those whose labor often goes unnoticed, yet whose impact is immeasurable. (Source: IANS)