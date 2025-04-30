Shankar Mahadevan Calls ‘Hai Junoon’ an Epic as Musical Series Features 40 Songs

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Renowned composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan has praised the upcoming musical series Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate as nothing short of an “epic,” with its unprecedented 40-song soundtrack redefining the role of music in storytelling.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mahadevan expressed his admiration for the scale and ambition of the project. “When I first heard the vision for Hai Junoon, I was honestly stunned. Forty songs across genres, moods, and character arcs—this isn’t just an album; it’s an epic,” he said. “In an age of quick hits and short formats, this project dares to dream big.”

Mahadevan highlighted that Hai Junoon brings together some of India’s most celebrated voices in music, including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, Kanika Kapoor, Javed Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, Divya Kumar, Siddharth Mahadevan, Aditya Ghadvi, and more. “It felt like coming home to the kind of storytelling we used to celebrate—where every note had meaning and every song pushed the story forward. Hai Junoon is bold, brilliant, and historic in every way,” he added.

Singer Shaan echoed Mahadevan’s sentiments, noting the rarity of such a project in today’s music scene. “In these times of standalone singles and soundtracks with just three or four songs, Hai Junoon genuinely stands out for its sheer scale and spirit,” Shaan said. “Forty songs—that’s almost unheard of now. This album doesn’t just bring music back to the heart of storytelling, it elevates it.”

According to Shaan, the soundtrack captures the emotional core of the series, with each song aligning with character development, plot twists, and dramatic arcs. “It’s a throwback to the grand musical traditions of Indian cinema, but with a fresh, contemporary energy. I’m proud to be part of something this expansive and ambitious.”

The series stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh, supported by a dynamic young ensemble cast including Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Elisha Mayor, Yukti Thareja, Santana Roach, Priyank Sharma, Anusha Mani, Devangshi Sen, Arnav Maggo, Bhavin Bhanushali, Mohan Pandey, Saachi Bindra, Kunwar Amar, Aryan Katoch, and Sanchit Kundra.

Presented by Saregama in collaboration with JioHotstar and Jio Creative Labs, the music-driven drama is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Jio Creative Labs. Hai Junoon – Dream, Dare, Dominate is set to premiere on May 16, and promises to be a landmark moment for music and storytelling in Indian streaming content. (Source: IANS)