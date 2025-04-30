Sachet-Parampara to Launch Debut Pan-India Tour This May

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Music composer duo Sachet-Parampara, known for their chart-topping romantic ballad Raanjhan from the Kriti Sanon-led film Do Patti, are set to embark on their first-ever pan-India tour next month. Titled the Raanjhan India Tour, the 10-city concert series will begin in Mumbai on May 23 and conclude in Bengaluru on July 19.

Celebrated for their electrifying stage presence and emotionally rich compositions, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon have cemented their place as two of India’s most dynamic musical talents. The Raanjhan India Tour promises an immersive journey through their diverse catalog, blending high-energy film anthems with soulful ballads.

“This tour is deeply personal for us,” said the duo. “It’s more than a concert series—it’s a chance to connect directly with fans and share the music that has shaped our artistic identity. We’ve curated a larger-than-life experience filled with emotion, energy, and soul. Our goal is to touch every heart that seeks light through music.”

Named after their hit Do Patti track, the tour will feature a carefully crafted setlist, including fan favorites like Mahiya, Bekhayali, Mere Mehboob, Maiyya Mainu, Shiv Tandav, Ram Siya Ram, Muqabla, Humraah, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Each performance will offer a blend of passion and musical storytelling.

Following the Mumbai kickoff, Sachet-Parampara will take the stage in Pune, Surat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Goa, and finally, Bengaluru. The tour is produced and presented by Team Innovation and aims to set a new benchmark for live music events in India.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, shared his excitement: “We’re honored to partner with Sachet-Parampara on their most ambitious tour yet. Their powerful connection with audiences and rich musicality align with our mission to deliver unforgettable live experiences. This tour will be a celebration of music and emotion at the highest level.”

Tickets for the Raanjhan India Tour are now available on BookMyShow.

Since emerging on The Voice India in 2015, Sachet-Parampara have become a defining force in Indian music. Known for their work on major Bollywood films such as Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Saaho, Street Dancer 3D, and Baaghi 3, the duo’s rise from independent artists to household names reflects their passion, artistry, and deep impact on the country’s musical landscape. (Source: IANS)