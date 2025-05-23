Virat Kohli Is at His Happiest After Test Retirement, Says RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik

- Advertisement -

LUCKNOW– Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has revealed that Virat Kohli is in high spirits and enjoying his cricket more than ever following his surprising decision to retire from Test cricket.

Kohli, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, is set to return to action in RCB’s crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday—his first appearance since the retirement announcement. The fixture, originally scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was shifted to Lucknow due to a washout in RCB’s previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Fans showed up in large numbers, many wearing white T-shirts in tribute to Kohli’s illustrious Test career.

“It came as a shock to the outside world, but we’re simply observing how Virat is responding,” Karthik said during a pre-match interview with broadcasters. “He’s genuinely happy, enjoying the game, and cherishing time with his family. It was a personal decision, and we respect that. What matters is he’s in great spirits and ready whenever we need him. Keeping him happy is key.”

The match against Hyderabad holds major playoff implications for RCB, who are aiming to overtake Gujarat Titans and climb to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. Karthik emphasized the importance of a strong finish to the season and credited the unexpected mid-season break—due to India-Pakistan tensions—for helping the team reset.

“Our goal midway through the tournament is to finish in the top two,” said Karthik. “These next two games are crucial. The break came at the right time—it’s helped the players recharge. In a high-intensity league like this, such a pause is invaluable, especially toward the backend.”

He also provided an update on player fitness, noting that Rajat Patidar has recovered in time for the final stretch, while Devdutt Padikkal remains sidelined.

“We miss Dev, but Mayank steps in. He’s a seasoned player and has been part of the IPL for years. We’re excited to see what he brings to the table,” Karthik added.

RCB now faces a pivotal juncture in their campaign, and with a rejuvenated Kohli leading the charge, the team looks poised to make a strong push toward the playoffs. (Source: IAMS)