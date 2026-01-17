Video Interview: IAGB Leaders Preview Republic Day 2026 Mela and Cultural Showcase

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — Leaders of the India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) discussed details of the organization’s upcoming annual Republic Day Mela during a video interview featuring IAGB President Nilesh Agrawal, Vice President Deepak Garg, and Executive Director Arpita Das Pathak.

To watch the full video interview, click here or on the image below.

The Republic Day Mela will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Burlington High School in Burlington, Massachusetts. The full-day community celebration will center on the theme “India in Harmony – The Five Elements” and will feature a cultural showcase along with multiple community and talent competitions.

According to IAGB, this year’s cultural program will interpret the five elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space—through classical, folk, and contemporary dance performances. The showcase is designed to highlight India’s cultural diversity while emphasizing unity through shared artistic traditions.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Burlington High School, Burlington, MA

Entry Submission Deadline: December 22, 2025

Registration: Via QR code or at www.iagb.org

In addition to the performances, the mela will host eight competitions open to all age groups, including:

Art

Antakshari

Carrom

Chess

Desi Fusion

Math Quiz

Rangoli

Shark Tank

IAGB said the competitions are intended to encourage creativity, participation, and community engagement. Limited slots are available, and early registration is encouraged.

During the interview, Agrawal said the organization looks forward to welcoming the community to this year’s celebration, noting that participation—whether as a performer, competitor, or attendee—helps strengthen community ties.

Garg highlighted the emphasis on competitions and logistics, while Pathak discussed the cultural and arts programs underway to ensure a well-organized and welcoming event for families and participants.

For information on sponsorships, vendor opportunities, or registrations, visit www.iagb.org or contact iagb@iagb.org.