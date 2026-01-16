Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt Calls Shah Rukh Khan Her Favorite Co-Star Forever

MUMBAI, India — Alia Bhatt has named Shah Rukh Khan her favorite co-star “forever,” sharing a nostalgic throwback post revisiting 2016.

The actress posted a carousel of photos on social media, including a still from Dear Zindagi, her first on-screen collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The film went on to become a major turning point in her career.

The post features candid moments from film sets, family time with her mother Soni Razdan, and appearances with friends and fellow actors Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Parineeti Chopra, along with highlights from shoots, travels, and events that shaped the year.

Alia made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and has since starred in hits such as Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Dear Zindagi. She was last seen in Jigra and will next appear in Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ananya Panday Looks Back at 2016, From AbRam Cuddles to Rakhi With Ahaan

MUMBAI, India — Ananya Panday took a nostalgic stroll through 2016, calling the year one she holds close to her heart.

The actress shared a throwback Instagram post revisiting moments from her teenage years, including cuddles with Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, tying rakhi to her cousin Ahaan Panday, school achievements, bikini snaps with classic 2016 Snapchat filters, and early brushes with films, including posing with a clapboard.

“2016 was really it man,” Ananya wrote, summing up the post’s carefree vibe. The photos also feature appearances with friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She has since appeared in films including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, and Kesari Chapter 2, and made her series debut with Call Me Bae.

She was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan and will next star in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni.

Tamannaah Bhatia Sends Birthday Love to ‘Vvan’ Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI, India — Tamannaah Bhatia marked Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday with a warm social media shoutout, wishing her Vvan: Force of the Forest co-star health, happiness, and joy in the year ahead.

Sharing Sidharth’s photo on her Instagram Stories, Tamannaah wrote, “Wishing health, happiness and so much joy in the year ahead!!! Happy happy birthday.”

Vvan: Force of the Forest will mark the first on-screen pairing of Sidharth and Tamannaah. The folk-fantasy thriller is set for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026, after being delayed from its original 2025 schedule.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures.

Sidharth received birthday wishes from across the industry, including Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who both shared affectionate messages celebrating the actor on his special day.

Kareena Kapoor Shares Rare Hospital Throwback of Saif With Newborn Taimur

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a rare and emotional throwback from the day her first son, Taimur Ali Khan, was born.

The unseen photo shows Saif Ali Khan cradling newborn Taimur inside a hospital room, with Kareena’s late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor quietly seated nearby. Kareena jokingly captioned the moment, “When Dadi Ji photobombed but didn’t know.”

The image is part of a larger throwback carousel titled “The year of the bump,” featuring intimate moments from Kareena’s pregnancy in 2016. The post includes candid family photos, travel memories, hospital-room shots, and sweet moments with Saif, including one where he’s seen protectively holding her baby bump.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. Kareena and Saif later welcomed their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021. The couple, who married in 2012 after meeting on the sets of Tashan, have often shared glimpses of their family life.

The post comes after a difficult period for the family. In January 2025, Saif Ali Khan was injured in a burglary at his home and hospitalized for several days, with their younger son Jeh also sustaining injuries.

Saiyami Kher Teams Up With Gulshan Devaiah for Swanand Kirkire’s New Romantic Track

MUMBAI, India — Saiyami Kher has reunited with Gulshan Devaiah for a new romantic music video, Aise Na Humko, composed by acclaimed lyricist and composer Swanand Kirkire.

Calling the collaboration a long-time wish, Saiyami said she has always been a fan of Kirkire’s work and was eager to do something creative with him, praising his talent as a writer, actor, and composer. She also said working again with Gulshan felt natural after their earlier film 8 A.M. Metro, citing their comfort and easy chemistry.

Gulshan echoed the sentiment, describing the project as a continuation of their creative bond rather than a reunion, adding that he jumped at the chance to collaborate with Saiyami again.

The music video was shot in Nashik, with key portions filmed at Saiyami’s farmstay, giving the visuals an intimate, organic feel. Saiyami said using real locations helped the emotions and lyrics flow more naturally.

Swanand Kirkire is a two-time National Film Award winner for Best Lyrics, recognized for songs from Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots.

Rani Mukerji on Mardaani: “I’ve Seen How Lonely Courage Can Be”

MUMBAI, India — As she marks nearly three decades in cinema, Rani Mukerji has opened up about her deep emotional connection to the Mardaani franchise and the fearless cop she portrays, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

“I’ve seen how lonely courage can be,” Rani said, reflecting on the quiet sacrifices made by police officers. “Shivani Shivaji Roy is not a character I switch off when the camera cuts. I carry her with me… I’ve seen what it really means to serve.”

Calling Mardaani her tribute to India’s police force, Rani said the films salute officers who protect the country “quietly, without complaints, without medals.” She dedicated the third installment especially to women officers who are “judged more, questioned more, and still stand taller than fear.”

Rani said the strong response to the Mardaani 3 trailer shows the country’s readiness to speak up against social crimes. “That we still feel anger when something is wrong and pride when someone stands up to protect the helpless,” she said.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 explores another dark reality of society and continues the franchise’s hard-hitting storytelling. The film is set to release in theaters worldwide on January 30.

Amitabh Bachchan Says Learning Never Stops, Calls Outsourcing the Way Forward

MUMBAI, India — Amitabh Bachchan has shared a candid reflection on learning, time, and keeping pace with a fast-changing world, saying that while every day teaches something new, innovation often moves quicker than one can catch up with.

In a recent blog post, the megastar admitted to feeling a sense of regret about not being able to learn certain things earlier, noting that many of today’s tools and systems simply didn’t exist back then. As time passes, he said, the energy and ability to learn also slow down.

Bachchan observed that technology evolves so rapidly that by the time one begins to understand it, the world has already moved ahead. Drawing from recent meetings, he said the practical solution is to get the basics right and then rely on skilled, younger experts to execute the work.

He summed up the approach in one word: outsourcing. According to Bachchan, it’s better to take on a job and hire experts to do it well than to walk away simply because you lack the expertise. He added that while outsourcing comes at a cost, it allows one to stay in control while benefiting from specialized talent.

Ending on a lighter note, Bachchan said he finally landed on the right term with a little help from ChatGPT, calling the realization a moment of pure relief. (Source: IANS)