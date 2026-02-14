Twist in Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case as FSL Report Rules Out Poisoning

- Advertisement -

Jaipur— In a significant turn in the mysterious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has ruled out poisoning or any other unnatural cause, according to a viscera examination report submitted to the police late Thursday night.

The findings have added a new dimension to the case, which had triggered speculation and allegations of foul play.

Sources said the FSL analysis detected no traces of poison or toxic substances in her body, effectively dismissing earlier suspicions of forced poisoning. However, officials clarified that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the medical board completes its detailed review of the forensic report.

Investigators revealed that Sadhvi Prem Baisa had been suffering from asthma and developed acute breathing difficulties after catching a cold on January 28. As her condition worsened, she reportedly contacted a male nurse, Devi Singh, who administered Dexona and Dynapar injections.

Doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital are now expected to examine whether the medications, her pre-existing medical condition, or other complications contributed to her death.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa fell seriously ill at the Aarti Nagar Ashram in Pal village under the jurisdiction of Boranada police station on January 28. She was rushed to a private hospital on Pal Road but was declared dead on arrival.

Following a complaint lodged by her father, Biramnath, police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem examination through a medical board on January 29. Viscera samples were sent to the FSL on February 2, and the forensic analysis was completed within 11 days.

During questioning, compounder Devi Singh told investigators that he administered the injections based on a prescription allegedly issued by a doctor at a private hospital. Police are now probing who prescribed the medication and whether established medical protocols were followed.

While the FSL report has ruled out poisoning, authorities maintain that the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said all aspects — including the medical treatment provided, the circumstances at the ashram, and witness statements — are under scrutiny.

Greater clarity is expected once the medical board submits its final opinion on the cause of death. (Source: IANS)