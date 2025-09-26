Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan Show Off Moves to ‘Perfect’ from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Actors Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan lit up Instagram with their playful chemistry as the two “Punjabi munde” were seen grooving to the newly released track “Perfect” from the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Varun shared the video from a gym session, where he and Vicky broke into an impromptu dance. Sporting a bright pink tank top, Varun brought his trademark energy, while Vicky, dressed in a navy tank with cap and shades, kept it cool and stylish. “Punjabi Munde = perfect,” Varun captioned the clip.

“Perfect,” sung by Guru Randhawa and featuring Varun alongside Janhvi Kapoor, was unveiled on Sept. 18. The track, written by Randhawa along with Gill Machhrai and Rony Ajnali and produced by Dilmaan, adds to the film’s festive and colorful vibe.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped a reimagined version of the 1999 hit “Bijuria,” revamped by Tanishk Bagchi with new composition and lyrics.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, is set against the backdrop of a big, fat Indian wedding. The trailer teases a mix of romance, comedy, and family drama, with Varun, Janhvi, and an ensemble cast stepping into a world of love and festive chaos. (Source: IANS)